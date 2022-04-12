Sponsored Ad Feature is produced by an advertiser with the specific intent to promote a product and is not produced by the City A.M. team.

Work anywhere with a unique portable computer workstation

Tecadec enables professionals who need a large monitor to replicate their office computer setup safely and easily wherever they are.

Tecadec’s robust case transforms into a compact ergonomic workstation, so its users really can work effectively anywhere and in minutes.

When packed down, the large integrated monitor is extremely well-protected and there is ample space for the keyboard and other essential accessories. Tecadec allows home workers to rescue their living space as the workstation can be removed and the case closed every evening, so home feels like home again.

Find out more at tecadec.com