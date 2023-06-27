Women’s tennis gets financial boost as WTA Tour pledges more equal prize money events

At least seven WTA 1000 events will offer equal prize money by 2027, the WTA Tour said

The WTA Tour has announced plans for a major increase in the number of tennis tournaments that will pay equal prize money to women and men.

From 2027, at least seven WTA 1000 events, the most important tournaments outside of the Grand Slams, will offer equal prize money, the tour said.

By 2030, all 10 WTA 1000 events and some WTA 500 tournaments will achieve pay parity. The four Grand Slams and one WTA 1000 competition, Indian Wells, already offer equal prize money.

WTA founder and 16-time Grand Slam winner Billie Jean King said: “Fifty years after the players found strength in unity, I’m proud the WTA continues to be a global leader focused on providing opportunities. I hope that women in other sports and walks of life are inspired by its example.”

The move is part of a wider revamp of the tour, which will increase the number of WTA 1000 events from seven to 10, with Doha, Dubai and one more tournament to be confirmed set to join Indian Wells, Miami, Madrid, Rome, Toronto, Cincinnati and Beijing.

Tour chiefs said the changes were designed to create more matches between the best players on the circuit in a bid to drive sustainable revenue increases.

“Every generation contributes to striving to leave their sport in a better state for the next,” said former US Open champion and WTA Players’ Council member Sloane Stephens. “I take pride in being a part of this evolution and fully support the WTA’s commitment to progress.”

WTA chairman and CEO Steve Simon said: “Equality, including equal compensation, is a fundamental principle of the WTA and is crucial to attain at this level.”