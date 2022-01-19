Wise quarterly revenue climbs by a third as transfer volumes surge to £20bn

Wise announces impressive results for the third quarter as transfer volumes hit £20bn

British Fintech Wise has bounced back from last week’s woes with an impressive trading update for the third quarter.

The tech Unicorn, which specialises in cross-border money transfers, saw revenue for the latest quarter jump by 34 per cent year-on-year to stand at £149.8m after transfer volumes grew to £20bn.

It comes after Wise’s share price last week plummeted by seven per cent after a trading note from Citi bank, which questioned the company’s revenue forecasts, prompted a sell off.

Read more Wise stock makes comeback after sudden share dive following Citi note that urged clients to dump fintech

“I’m delighted that for the first time we’ve supported more than 4m customers to complete cross-border transfers in a single quarter. We moved over £20bn; 38 per cent growth on last year and 15 per cent growth on the prior quarter,” said Kristo Käärmann, Wise’s co-founder and chief executive.

“We dropped prices, sped up payments, and expanded access to Wise’s products and features in more countries and through more partners,” continued Käärmann, noting that the company launched Wise card in Canada, Brazil, and Malaysia during the quarter.

Wise has dropped its customer fees to 0.60 per cent of payments, down from 0.69 per cent this time last year.

Despite its success in attracting new customers the company’s share price is down 28.39 per cent over the past six months.

Last week, Citi brokers batted away Wise’s forecasts for revenue, saying the stock priced in “excessive long-term growth expectations.” The analysts warned Wise’s share price had baked in around 20 per cent of annual compound revenue growth over the next eight years. The rate of growth was much higher than the estimated 14 per cent for the wider London stock market.

Read more: Wise interim revenue gains by a third as money transfer customers surge