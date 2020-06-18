Wirecard shares plummet as firm admits €1.9bn of cash is missing

Wirecard shares plummeted more than 66 per cent this morning after the payments group announced its auditor could not confirm the existence of €1.9bn (£1.71bn) in cash.

The German firm today said there were indications that a trustee of Wirecard bank accounts had tried to “deceive the auditor and create a wrong perception of the existence of cash balances”. The €1.9bn cash hole is equivalent to a quarter of Wirecard’s balance sheet.

Read more: TCI files criminal complaint against Wirecard executives in Munich

Shares in the payment processor plunged more than 66 per cent at market open, marking its biggest fall on record, before settling slightly at 50 per cent down at 10.50am.

Wirecard registered a market value of €24bn at its launch on Germany’s Dax 30 just two years ago, replacing heavyweight Commerzbank’s position, alongside giants such as Volkswagen, Siemens, and Deutsche Bank. Today’s share price plunge means the firm is now valued at little over €4bn.

Wirecard today confirmed that it will postpone publishing its 2019 financial accounts, after EY said they required additional audits. The company, which owns a Munich bank, said that if financial statements for 2019 were not published by 19 June, then €2bn worth of loans to the company could “be terminated”.

The announcement further unsettles the position of chief executive Markus Braun, who oversaw Wirecard’s expansion out of Germany, after KPMG in April said it was unable to verify whether large parts of the fintech’s profits were real.

“It is currently unclear whether fraudulent transactions to the detriment of Wirecard have occurred,” Braun said today. “Wirecard will file a complaint against unknown persons.”

Read more: Britain’s tech sector takes in $5.3bn in first half of 2020

The Aschleim-headquarted company, which offers customers electronic payment transaction services and risk management, has been plagued with accusations of financial inaccuracy since its launch.

In October, Wirecard staff were reported to have fraudulently inflated profits at Wirecard’s Dubai and Dublin subsidiaries, the Financial Times reported.

The firm’s headquarters were searched in May by German police as part of a probe involving the company’s senior management.

Wirecard was contacted for comment.