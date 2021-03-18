Winners of the 23rd Awards For Achievement announced!

What is city talk? Info Info. Latest

23rd Awards For Achievement– Winners announced

Women in Banking and Finance today held its 23rd Annual Awards for Achievement, marking its 40th anniversary while celebrating the achievements of four individuals and a team for their work promoting diversity and gender equality in banking and finance.

With Citi as headline sponsor, hosted by Kate Thornton, broadcaster and journalist, the (virtual) event attendees heard a keynote address from Andy Haldane, Chief Economist at the Bank of England and WIBF pledging to continue its work at a time of substantial change for women working in the financial services sector.

Anna Lane, WIBF President, congratulated the award-winners, thanking them for their exceptional contributions to the sector.

The winners of the 23rd Awards for Achievement:

Leanne Allen, KPMG – Tech Star Award, sponsored by LSEG

Joanne Hannaford, Goldman Sachs – Award for Achievement, sponsored by HSBC

Ayesa Latif, Citibank – Future Leader Awards, sponsored by Credit Suisse

Helena Thernstrom, NatWest – Champion for Women Award, sponsored by Cynergy Bank

RBS Women (now, NatWest Gender Network) – Team Award for Diversity, sponsored by Goldman Sachs

You can read about the winners’ achievements here

Anna Lane, WIBF President, said:

“Following a year that proved that those in financial services could work productively from home, we stand at a crossroads. Companies now have the chance to redefine how we work. In allowing employees to structure their days and build in the flexibility they need, the women who have to shoulder multiple roles need not step back from their careers. This is a time for opportunity and change. We can embrace new ways of thinking and working. There is no ambition gap, just an opportunity gap.”

Kristine Braden, Head of Europe and CEO, Citigroup Global Markets Europe, said:

“We would like to offer our heartfelt congratulations to all the shortlisted nominees and award winners for their considerable contributions to the organisations they work for and our industry. At Citi, we have a proud history of promoting diversity and gender equality. We believe it is crucial that we celebrate the achievements of extraordinarily talented women and their allies in banking and finance. Citi is delighted and honored to continue our support of these important awards.”

www.wibf.org.uk/awards