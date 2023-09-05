Wilko: Store confirms over 1,000 job cuts – but talks with HMV owner continue

A Wilko store. Photo credit: James Manning/PA Wire

Wilko’s administrators confirmed today that it will cut 1,300 jobs and close 52 stores, but talks with HMV owner Doug Putman to purchase some of the firms remaining stores are ongoing.

The locations of the stores and distribution centres that will be closed down will be published on Wednesday after administrators at PwC have informed all of the staff that will be made redundant because of the closures.

It is the second round of redundancies announced following Wilko’s collapse after it let go of 269 staff at its support centre last week.

Earlier this morning, rival discounter B&M said it would buy 51 Wilko sites, however, it did not mention if jobs would also be saved as part of the deal.

It comes following reports in Sky News this morning that HMV owner Doug Putman’s rescue deal will likely not include the majority of the Wilko portfolio.

Putman, who also owns the Canadian arm of Toys R Us, is understood to have reduced his offer from around 300 stores to 200 after he encountered difficulties during talks with Wilko suppliers.

While not naming Putman, PwC appeared to confirm the report later in the day, saying: “It has become clear from these discussions that some stores do not form part of any ongoing interest in the wilko store portfolio.”

“We continue to explore all interest in the remainder of the business and are actively working with potential buyers,” PwC added.

City A.M. has contacted Doug Putman for comment.