Wilko: B&M snaps up 51 stores of beleaguered retailer for £13m

A Wilko store. Photo credit: James Manning/PA Wire

B&M has confirmed that it will buy 51 Wilko stores for £13m following the highstreet stores collapse.

The rival discount chain, which has over 700 sites across the UK, did not mention how many job roles would be saved in the process.

On the sale, its share price was down more than three per cent at the open, as B&M led FTSE 100’s losses by 10.30.

It comes following reports in Sky News this morning that HMV owner Doug Putman’s rescue deal will likely not include the majority of the Wilko portfolio.

Putman, who also owns the Canadian arm of Toys R Us, is understood to have reduced his offer from around 300 stores to 200, after he encountered difficulties during talks with Wilko suppliers.

The concerns come despite the businessman securing financing from investment company Gordon Brothers.

He is said to be in continued talks with PwC about the possibility of a deal but it was not guaranteed that an offer would be reached.

Putman’s bid for the highstreet stores has been regarded as a last chance to save a large quantity of jobs at the retailer.

Last week his rival in the race for the chain M2 Capital pulled out after it missed a deadline to submit documentation to prove it has the funds to stay in the bidding process.

The private equity firm had intended to purchase the chain’s 400 stores, giving hope to its 12,500 staff members that they would keep their jobs.

Since then some 269 staff at Wilko’s support centre team were made redundant after PwC warned that “no viable offer” structure put forward includes the group in its entirety.

Further redundancies across its two distribution centres are also set to be announced this week.

City A.M has contacted Doug Putman for a comment.