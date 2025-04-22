Wilkinson Sword makes first profit since pandemic

Wilkinson Sword has reported its first pre-tax profit since the Covid-19 pandemic.

Wilkinson Sword surged back into the black for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic during its latest financial year, it has been revealed.

The High Wycombe-headquartered business reported a pre-tax profit of £7.2m for the 12 months to 30 September, 2024.

The profit is the first since Wilkinson Sword reported a £337,000 surplus in the year to 30 September, 2020.

Since then, its has lost more than £37m pre-tax.

The latest pre-tax profit figure for the business comes after it reported a loss of £10.3m in its prior 12 months.

New accounts filed with Companies House also show that Wilkinson Sword’s turnover increased from £132.4m to £146.7m over the same period.

Its sales in the UK rose from £64.3m to £67.1m in the year and from £66m to £78.1m in Europe.

Read more Dunelm warns of uncertainty ahead despite ‘strong’ growth

However, in the rest of the world its turnover fell from £2.1m to £1.5m.

Wilkinson Sword: ‘Competition to remain high’

A statement signed off by the board said: “The profit in the current year results from increase of sales, lower production costs of PBG products, higher recharges of global and regional expenses partially compensated by investment in marketing of Bulldog products and impairment of investment in an associate.

“The company’s statement of financial position remains in a strong position.

“The external commercial environment is expected to remain competitive in the next financial year.

“The company continues to seek opportunities to increase sales, market share, profit and maximise future opportunities.”

Wilkinson Sword was founded as a manufacturer of guns in County Durham in 1772 and is now owned by US company Edgewell Personal Care.

Its US owner was created in 2015 following a spin-off from Energizer.