Sales rise fails to stop loss widening at Wilkinson Sword

Wilkinson Sword has reported its latest annual results. Credit – Wilkinson Sword.

A rise in turnover at Wilkinson Sword failed to stop its pre-tax loss widening during its latest financial year, according to newly-filed documents.

The company, whose brands also include Playtex, Hawaiian Tropic and skincare label Bulldog, has reported a turnover of £132.4m for the year to 30 September, 2023, up from £116.9m in the prior 12 months.

However, its pre-tax loss went from £4.4m to £10.3m over the same period, accounts filed with Companies House have confirmed.

Wilkinson Sword said its pre-tax loss widened as a result of higher production costs, investment in the marketing of Bulldog, a partial write-off of a loan from an associated company and the further impairment of investment in an associate.

The company’s UK turnover increased from £60m to £64.3m in the year, from £55.4m to £66m in Europe and from £1.4m to £2.1m in the rest of the world.

A statement signed off by the board said: “The external commercial environment is expected to remain competitive in the next financial year.

“The company continues to seek opportunities to increase sales, market share, profit and maximise future opportunities.”

In separately filed accounts, Bulldog reported a turnover of £765,089, up from £655,651, while its profit also rose from £609,136 to £879,769.

Wilkinson Sword’s accounts were filed with Companies House more than two months after the deadline.

Its results for the year to 30 September, 2024, are due to be filed by the end of June 2025.

Wilkinson Sword was founded as a manufacturer of guns in County Durham in 1772 and is now owned by US company Edgewell Personal Care.

Its US owner was created in 2015 following a spin-off from Energizer.