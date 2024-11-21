Why tech bros in the White House could be a good thing

Elon Musk’s appointment has certainly been divisive, but more tech expertise in government is only a good thing, writes Julia Adamson

The appointments of Silicon Valley giants to Trump’s new White House signals an important intersection between tech industry expertise and public policy. There is undeniable value in drawing on insights from those who have shaped some of the most impactful innovations of our time. Their knowledge will guide the development of policies around artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and digital infrastructure. However, for this influence to be constructive, trust and safety on platforms like X must be firmly and clearly addressed.

X has long been a cornerstone of public discourse, connecting hundreds of millions of users worldwide. However, under its current leadership, the platform has faced increased criticism for a perceived rollback in content moderation and safety standards. Issues of harmful content, unchecked misinformation and harassment have raised public concern, calling into question the platform’s commitment to maintaining a safe and reliable space for users. Without strong, proactive measures to moderate content effectively, X risks becoming a vehicle for harmful speech, reducing its credibility and diminishing trust.

Ensuring that platforms like X uphold robust trust and safety standards is not merely an operational detail but a social responsibility. Allowing unchecked misinformation and harmful content to proliferate has repercussions that can extend into public opinion, democratic processes and even national security. If Elon Musk is to contribute meaningfully to government in his new role as co-head of Doge, he must show he cares about user protection and be honest with government about what is possible with technology, and where the risks and opportunities are – setting aside ideology.

Establishing a commitment to trust and safety on X, for example, could set a valuable precedent for industry influence in government. Leaders who actively work to moderate content responsibly would be better positioned to inform policies that balance innovation with public welfare. Industry expertise can be a powerful tool for shaping legislation on emerging technologies, but only if it is rooted in a genuine commitment to ethical practices.

Tech expertise can be a tremendous asset in government, particularly as society faces complex digital challenges that require industry-based insights. Tech leaders bring valuable knowledge on issues like cybersecurity, where they can help design systems that protect national infrastructure against sophisticated cyber threats. Their experience with large scale data management enables them to inform policies that govern the way that emerging technology startups manage personal information, ensuring they’re developed and deployed responsibly.

In policy areas like healthcare and education, we need genuinely fresh thinking to make sure we can do things like join up patient records effectively and securely, or use AI to help teachers create lesson plans. With a deep understanding of digital ecosystems, tech leaders represent a generational opportunity to help government adapt to rapid technological shifts, aligning public services with modern demands while upholding high standards of transparency, privacy and accountability.

If tech industry knowledge is to hold such an influence on government policy, it must come from leaders who view trust and safety as fundamental components of their platforms. With a clear and firm stance on these issues, Silicon Valley’s involvement in policy-making could be a public asset, offering government leaders insights into both the technical and ethical dimensions of digital platforms. This would mark a step toward a more resilient digital landscape, where innovation is not compromised by threats to user safety.

Julia Adamson is managing director, public benefit & education at BCS, The Chartered Institute for IT