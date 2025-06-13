Why rebuilding Britain starts on the Bakerloo Line

By cleaning up graffiti on the Tube, a few friends are proving that by taking action, however small, Londoners can reverse the cycle of degradation and rebuild our great city – together, says Joe Reeve

Sunday morning, 9 AM. A handful of friends and I step onto the Bakerloo Line platform wearing bright yellow hi-vis jackets emblazoned with the slogan, “Doing What Sadiq Khant.” Our mission: clean graffiti off trains older than my parents. Let’s be clear: this isn’t artistic street graffiti – it’s ugly tagging, completely devoid of beauty or skill, just unsightly scrawls degrading our public spaces. The mission felt small, cheeky even – just a group of mates fed up with watching our city slowly deteriorate. Little did we know we’d trigger a whirlwind.

As we scrubbed spray paint from the ageing tube carriages, drivers stopped to thank us. Passengers gave us thumbs up and nods of approval. One driver bluntly summed up the city’s mood: “At least someone is f***ing doing something”. The morning ended with a roast lunch and pints at the pub, a classic British conclusion. Job done, we thought.

Then everything exploded.

I’m absolutely sick of seeing endless disgusting graffiti on the tube.



So this morning I teamed up with @lfg_uk to do something about it🧽🧼✨ pic.twitter.com/F14GSjDz8k — Tom Harwood (@tomhfh) June 8, 2025

Within just 24 hours, our small action rocketed from a local community effort to global visibility. Elon Musk retweeted our video, and suddenly we were trending everywhere. Politicians, both MPs and Lords, reached out, asking if they could join our next effort. Two major newspapers picked up the story, highlighting our pointed jab at Mayor Sadiq Khan’s failing oversight. Even TV crews wanted a piece of the action. Londoners, it turned out, loved seeing that action was possible.

Yet this wasn’t even our first clean-up. Just over a month earlier, 25 of us had tackled similar graffiti near Old Street, yet nobody seemed to notice. Reflecting on this previous effort highlighted just how powerful the right message can be. This time, our cheeky slogan didn’t just humorously poke at Mayor Khan—it underscored a vital point: London needs real, serious action, and we can’t afford to wait.

You might wonder how complicated graffiti removal is. It’s remarkably simple. We bought eco-friendly, non-toxic graffiti cleaner from Amazon (£10 per bottle), jay-cloths and sponges from Sainsbury’s, water spray bottles, and brought some old t-shirts for drying. All in, it cost less than £40. Spray the cleaner on the graffiti, wait 30 seconds, and wipe – simple as.

But timing is crucial. Fresh graffiti – a few days old – wipes away effortlessly in under two minutes. Left for weeks, however, it hardens, taking 20 minutes or more to remove just a single tag. This isn’t just about preventing a “broken window” scenario; constant vigilance is practical and essential, reinforcing the virtuous cycle where improvements encourage further care and action. The vicious cycle is equally clear: the longer we neglect it, the worse things become.

Graffiti covered trains are a symptom

Graffiti-covered trains aren’t just an eyesore; they’re symptomatic of deeper issues plaguing our city – starkly evident on the Bakerloo and Central lines. Switching from other lines onto these immediately highlights the neglect. TfL outsources cleaning to ABM Facility Services, repeatedly extending their contract despite worsening conditions. But the real controversy lies behind the grime: safety and enforcement. TfL staff are explicitly told not to confront fare-skippers due to safety concerns. When barriers become meaningless, rule-breaking escalates – from fare-skipping to graffiti and potentially worse.

I founded LookingForGrowth because I love Britain and believe in its potential. Visiting Ukraine with my fiancée showed me what courage, optimism against incredible odds, and a hands-on approach can achieve. Similarly, seeing Poland thrive – now Europe’s fastest-growing economy – illustrates how economic growth lifts everyone, even in distant rural communities. Growth fuels a virtuous cycle: visible improvements motivate further positive actions. Conversely, degradation fuels a negative spiral of apathy and cynicism.

When I see graffiti-covered trains, I see a failure of governance, ambition, and will – a city losing its drive. But our small action revealed something extraordinary: people genuinely care, across political divides, backgrounds, and walks of life. Everyone feels the pain; everyone wants things to improve. That revelation was electrifying.

That’s why this isn’t just about cleaning trains. It’s about empowering people to reclaim their city, to reject the cycle of degradation. We want to ignite a movement – a cavalry of volunteers who refuse to wait passively while authorities dither. We’re activating thousands of high-agency people ready to step up where institutions fail. We’ll clean graffiti, pick litter and rebuild local pride from the ground up.

The cavalry isn’t coming. We are the cavalry

Already, Londoners eager to join the fight have inundated us with messages. Local chapters are springing up around the country, and sponsors are keen to provide resources. This is just the beginning. But to turn a viral moment into lasting change, we need you.

Each of us has daily opportunities to make things better – to confront antisocial behaviour, tidy neglected spaces, or lend a helping hand. As my LookingForGrowth co-founders often remind me, “The cavalry isn’t coming. We are the cavalry”.

Next time you’re tempted to shake your head at the state of things, remember: You have the power to act. Join us at YouCanJustDoStuff.com – let’s roll up our sleeves and rebuild our city, together.

Joe Reeve is a co-founder of LookingForGrowth