Why pursuing my side hustle as a rally car driver helped me get promoted

I expected my professional career to stall when I became a part-time rally car driver — but in fact, the opposite occurred.

I have now worked at EY for a decade, and have been a rally car co-driver for nearly 17 years, managing a dual career with competing priorities.

Shortly into my role as a manager at EY, I decided to take a flexible working arrangement that reduced my hours, so that I could continue to pursue both career paths. I had accepted, for my own wellbeing and passion for rallying, that my career progression at EY was likely to stall for the time-being as a result. However, the opposite occurred.

Surprisingly, the behaviours required to successfully deliver for clients, while also balancing commitments away from work, are often the same skills needed to transition from a more junior role to a leadership role in the workplace. And interestingly, I was promoted while working part-time.

Foot on the gas

I’ve found that working flexibly — or rather, creating the time to pursue interests outside of work — has actually helped my career and benefited the company I work for too.

Time out of the office means I’m able to approach tasks with fresh eyes and a new perspective, while also helping me to develop new skills.

Personal best vs team best

Taking a flexible work arrangement can be like ripping off the training wheels with regards to developing leadership skills.

For flexible working to be successful, you need to build trust within the team through clear communication channels, so that everyone understands project timelines and their responsibilities.

If you’re working fewer hours in the office, you have to rely on other people when you’re away, which means that your focus needs to be on the success of the wider team, rather than just your own performance.

That accelerated quickly

There is this attitude that having a high-flying career means you have to forgo the things you enjoy outside

of work. Indeed, there is often a perception that flexible or part-time working means shifting away from professional aspirations, and accepting that your career progression will be sacrificed for personal wellbeing. But this hasn’t been my experience.

It’s okay to have a life outside of work and pursue your own personal goals. In fact, I have found that it encourages others around you to challenge stereotypical thinking around flexible working. It doesn’t have to hinder career aspirations.

The future of work is changing, and flexible working is becoming more and more popular.

Inevitably, there are days when satisfying competing demands can be a real challenge.

But, whether you’re starting a business, pursuing a sporting passion, or fulfilling caring responsibilities, balancing outside commitments alongside professional responsibilities can add real value to your own workplace skills, while nurturing your own wellbeing.