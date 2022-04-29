White paper signals formal end to BBC licence fee

After the BBC published its latest annual report, here’s a rundown of what changes to expect at the public service broadcaster

The government has issued a white paper signalling the formal end of the BBC licence fee.

The 42-page document acknowledged “clear challenges on the horizon to the sustainability of the licence fee”, while saying sanctions for not paying the fee were “disproportionate and unfair”.

According to the Times, the government said: “We need to consider the most fair and appropriate funding mechanism to be introduced at the end of the current charter period”. The current royal charter runs out in 2027.

A BBC spokesperson said in response to the white paper: “We welcome the steps to secure the ongoing success of public service broadcasters, including the increased and improved prominence of our services on TVs and platforms.

“We also look forward to engaging with the Government on both the forthcoming mid-term review and then the national debate on the next Charter.

“The White Paper recognises the BBC’s critical role in supporting the UK creative sector and we remain focused on delivering great value for all licence fee payers and representing the UK to audiences around the world.”