Which Sports are the new Frontier for Gender Inclusivity?

Women in sports have long been at the forefront of breaking barriers and redefining the athletic landscape. From once being relegated to the side-lines, they now fiercely compete at the highest levels across a wide range of sports; the recent Madird Open final with Iga Swiatek’s victory against Aryna Sabalenka was arguably one of the greatest matches of the Open Era. Their achievements on the field, court, and track have not only shattered stereotypes but also paved the way for future generations of female athletes. Their impact extends beyond the sports field, shaping the narrative of athleticism and empowering generations worldwide.

Icons such as Serena Williams, Abby Wambach, Megan Rapinoe, Trischa Zorn, Simone Biles and many more have broken barriers, challenged norms, and advocated for equality in sports. They serve as role models not only for young girls but for aspiring athletes of all genders.

However, the journey towards gender equality in sports hasn’t been easy. Is it the sports or the environment we create and our society that has caused this painstaking long journey? In the case of football, achieving visibility for female matches took countless years compared to their male counterparts. Equality in prize money and pay is still a fundamental issue in some sports, with female athletes often receiving significantly less than their male counterparts and with female participation in tennis is still at only 15%; there is much still to be done.

Football and rugby have long been perceived as ‘un-lady like’ from the nature of play, presenting issues with uptake and spectators. Moreover, sports like golf have historically limited access for women in exclusive clubs, competitions, courses and restricted membership policies, further hindering their participation and advancement.

But in recent years, a sport that is steadily rising through the ranks, not only in the growth of its general uptake but also hailed by professionals and beginners alike as a gender neutral sport, is padel.

The dynamics of the game are naturally driven by experience and player level, not gender with many stating that key aspects of a successful game are “strategy and precision rather than brute force”. A padel commentator previously advised watching women’s professional matches as “there you will see tactics, shot selection and strategy.”

Glenn, a player at Stratford Padel Club commented: “I play many mixed matches and the key differences I have experienced with this sport are that strategy, shot selection, and technique beat a player with only power every day of the week.”

This dynamic racket sport is emerging as a beacon of inclusivity and equality in sports. Unlike traditional sports that often reinforce gender division, padel offers a level playing field where gender barriers are virtually non-existent, particularly at the amateur level. The sport’s smaller court size and slower ball speeds makes it more accessible, transcending gender disparities. Players are also assessed and ranked based on skill and strategy rather than physical strength, or gender, enabling both men and women to compete on equal footing.

This inclusive approach has led to a notable increase in female participation, with women representing 37.55% of total padel players globally (compared to just the aforementioned 15% in tennis). This number continues to rise steadily, driven by the sport’s increasing popularity and the emergence of notable female players like Ari Sanchez and Paula Josemaria, amongst others.

Glenn, also commented: “Generally speaking and from my experience, padel has stronger inclusion of women in comparison to the other sports I play. I have played in four cities and have seen some clubs where the gender split is near enough to 50/50.”

Marina, the female coach of Stratford Padel Club, expressed her admiration for the inclusivity of padel in a recent interview, “In padel, if a female plays against a male counterpart, they perceive her as another player, and see no difference playing against a female player – a contrast to many other sports.”

The professional padel scene for women is remarkably equal to that of men in terms of visibility, participation numbers together with fan engagement. Marina, emphasised: “Female padel matches enjoy the same visibility as that of males, unlike other sports which are typically male-dominated.” Although, while amateur padel embraces mixed-gender doubles matches and encourages collaboration between players of all genders, professional competitions often see separate tournaments for men and women.

Another racket sport emerging on the scene is pickleball, gaining attraction among women, senior adults and enthusiasts alike. Originating in the United States in the 1960s, pickleball combines elements of tennis and table tennis and is played on a smaller court with a paddle and perforated plastic ball. Its simplicity and accessibility has contributed to its rapid growth, with over 13.6 million players in the United States alone in 2023[1] with countries such as Canada, the United Kingdom (an increase of 87.5% of players in 2023, compared to 2022[i]), and Australia are also witnessing a surge in pickleball’s popularity. The number of pickleball venues in the United Kingdom also surged by 58%, reaching 449 compared to 284, the previous year.

Despite its relatively recent rise, pickleball has quickly become a favourite among women of all ages, who appreciate its low-impact nature and social aspect. According to the SFIA Single Sport Participation Report on pickleball, women’s participation has seen a faster growth rate than men, with a 17.6% increase year-over-year in 2021, compared to men’s 13.0% growth[2].

The popularity of both of these sports among women could be attributed to various factors, including their social nature, minimal physical impact, and accessible gameplay.

Both padel and pickleball emphasise teamwork and cooperation, fostering a sense of community, camaraderie, sportsmanship and empowerment among women of all ages and fitness levels; see here for CLA’s article on the benefits of sports for businesses. Not to mention the endless benefits to mental health, and in this week’s Mental Health Awareness week, sporting activities should certainly be embraced and endorsed. Regardless of gender or skill level, these racket sports provide an inclusive environment where players can thrive and enjoy the game together.

As both padel and pickleball gain popularity, they contribute to breaking down gender stereotypes in sports and paving the way for greater equality and representation. Let us continue to support initiatives shaping a more inclusive and equitable athletic landscape, where talent knows no gender boundaries.

[1] 2024 Sports & Fitness Industry Association (SFIA) Topline Participation Report

[2] Pickleball England