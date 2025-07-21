Where to buy the latest limited edition Snoopy watch

City AM brings you all the latest news from the world of watches and horology, from the Tudor making a splash in blue to Rolex helping to save the penguins, plus where to snag the latest must have Snoopy watch.

Royal blue: Why Tudor is making a big splash

Tudor has made a splash with its latest addition to the Black Bay line in this season’s hottest colour. Named “Lagoon Blue”, its new dial is in a hue reminiscent of the cool blue waters and white sandy beaches of exotic locations.

To really ramp up those holiday vibes, the dial is also sand-textured and surrounded by a mirror-polished bezel that gives the effect of a tropical island surrounded by sun-flecked sea. The case diameter is a very democratic 37mm, ideal for sharing, while the new five-link bracelet comes with polished centre links and Tudor’s T-fit clasp, so you won’t risk scratching the steel performing adjustments after a few sundowners.

The 200m water resistance is the final detail that should put this Tudor at the top of your summer wardrobe wish list.

• £3,590, tudorwatch.com

Tudor’s Black Bay Lagoon Blue

Skeleton Crew: This amazing creation from Bell & Ross is a real All Black

Bell & Ross has gone back to black for its new BR-05 Skeleton Phantom Ceramic. A homage to stealth aircraft, it features the brand’s signature Phantom finish, an all-black look that has been a signature since 2007.

And when Bell & Ross says “all black” it means it. The rhodium-plated skeleton movement is viewed through a black-tinted sapphire; the dial is framed by a matte black chapter ring from which the indices protrude, filled with, yes, black SuperLuminova (albeit one that emits a green light). The only colour on this watch comes from the few visible jewels in the movement, which has been developed specifically for the brand by Sellita and has 54 hours of power reserve and a 360 degree oscillating rotor so its view through the sapphire caseback isn’t obscured.

• £8,900, limited to 500 pieces, bellross.com

Three smashing Snoopy watches for a 75th celebration

George Bamford, eponymous founder of this brand, is a Snoopy obsessive, having done many editions featuring the pooch. This collaboration with outwear brand Raeburn (£1,350, bamfordlondon.com) riffs on the latter’s use of miliary surplus, including parachutes. Snoopy’s ‘chute is in Raeburn’s colours and the strap is made from recycled parachute material. It’s 39mm, powered by a Sellita automatic and even comes in a doghouse box made from recycled wood.

Snoopy takes to the air with AVI-8’s collection (£210, AVI-8.co.uk). The capsule collection has five different designs that have been given a Peanuts makeover and this is by far the best. Snoopy’s hands indicate the hours and minutes, while Woodstock travels around the dial on the bi-directional bezel. It comes packaged in a doghouse with a UV flashlight to reveal secret details. In this case a Snoopy comic strip is revealed on the dial under its beam.

Japanese brand Orient and the little dog are both celebrating 75 years in business, so what better way to commemorate than by teaming up for this highly desirable collection. Orient has given its Mako diving watch and its open-aperture Stretto the Snoopy treatment, but the one everyone wants is the Bambino (£349.99, orientwatch.co.uk). It’s super classy and on the first of the month Woodstock’s face appears in the date window.

P-P-P-Protect a Penguin, with thanks to Rolex

Wildlife researcher, conservationist and 2019 Rolex Awards Laureate Pablo Garcia Borboroglu and award-winning wildlife filmmaker, photographer and presenter Bertie Gregory have been chosen as Rolex’s National Geographic Explorers of the Year. The award, which Rolex has sponsored since 2011 champions those at the forefront of efforts to solve the world’s environmental challenges.

Despite Borboroglu’s conservation efforts being focused more on seabirds – penguins in particular – and Gregory’s filmmaking largely on wildlife, including big cats, the two have teamed up for an ambitious new series. Excitingly, Secrets of the Penguins is executive produced by visionary filmmaker, National Geographic Explorer at Large and Rolex Testimonee James Cameron. Released this year and narrated by Blake Lively, the programme takes full advantage of Borboroglu’s familiarity with the birds and Gregory’s gift for capturing wildlife in its natural habitat to give a brand new insight into the world of penguins.

• Secrets of the Penguins is available on National Geographic via Disney+.