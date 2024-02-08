Where is Jesse Lingard playing now that he has FINALLY found a new club?

NOTTINGHAM, ENGLAND – MAY 20: Jesse Lingard of Nottingham Forest arrives at the stadium prior to the Premier League match between Nottingham Forest and Arsenal FC at City Ground on May 20, 2023 in Nottingham, England. (Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images)

Former England and Manchester United midfielder Jesse Lingard has finally got himself a new club having been a free agent since leaving Nottingham Forest last year.

Lingard reportedly offered himself to the Saudi Pro League – where the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo, Karim Benzema and N’golo Kante ply their trade – and Barcelona but has ended up in Asia.

The 31-year-old has singed a two-year deal with South Korean side FC Seoul of the K League 1.

They play their home games at the Seoul World Cup Stadium and have finished seventh, ninth and seventh in the last three seasons (12 teams).

“I’ve always wanted a different challenge and to create new memories in my career,” Lingard said.

“I believe South Korea is the perfect place for that.

“FC Seoul showed me great passion, sending me a concrete offer on paper while other clubs were contacting me verbally,” Lingard said at a news conference.

“They also came to Manchester to check my physical condition as well.

“I’ll focus on football, my personal business has nothing to do with football. The most important thing to me is football.”

Lingard spent 11 years at Manchester United – where he found himself on loan to the likes of Leicester City, Birmingham City, Brighton and Hove Albion, Derby County and West Ham United.

The 32-cap Englishman then spent a year at Nottingham Forest before becoming a free agent.