Where do chefs eat their Christmas lunch? We asked the best, from Chris Galvin to Jose Pizarro

With every restaurant in the capital promoting a Christmas lunch special, how do you choose where to go? We’ve asked some of the capital’s finest chefs for their recommendations to help you make the right choice.

Lewis Simmons, founder and head chef of Outback BBQ

If I’m not manning the grills at Outback BBQ, my perfect Sunday lunch or Christmas get-together would start on Exmouth Market. I’d kick things off with a couple of perfectly poured Guinnesses at The Exmouth Arms, an old school, relaxed and festive boozer where a roast tastes even better because the atmosphere does half the work.

From there, it’s just a short wander down to Café Kick, where the mood shifts from cosy pub to lively Euro-café energy. A few bottles of wine, a couple of rounds of table football and suddenly everyone’s in that sweet spot between cheerful and competitive – minus the arguments.

Chris Galvin, co-founder of Galvin La Chapelle

For a family meal, I love 45 Jermyn Street – and during the festive season it feels even more special. Head chef Sam White is a good friend and an exceptional chef and his menus are always fantastic – it’s the perfect Christmas treat. Conveniently located within Fortnum & Mason, it also means I can finish any last-minute Christmas shopping while I’m there. They’ve just revealed a new double-helix staircase in-store, and I’m excited to see it on my next visit.

Chris Golding, head chef at NIJŪ

The restaurant I’m most excited to eat in at the moment is Otto’s in Holborn, I love the old school style: it’s simple, modest and serves classic French cuisine. I would also like to try the Canard a la Presse, where the duck is carved at the table and the sauce is made in front of the guest by pressing the carcass through one of only a few remaining “duck presses” in the world.

George Gkoregias, head chef at Kioku by Endo

My favourite places to eat around Christmas are Maison François and Amazonico. Maison François, in St James’s, is run by François O’Neill and serves beautifully executed French brasserie classics: warm, comforting and perfect for the season. The room always feels lively and elegant, which is exactly what I want at Christmas.

For something more vibrant, Amazonico in Mayfair delivers incredible energy, bold Latin American flavours and a festive atmosphere like nowhere else in London. Both capture the spirit of celebration in completely different but equally brilliant ways.

Leonel Aguirre, head chef at Mauro Colagreco at Raffles

For me it has to be The Pelican, a neighbourhood pub which is still very local and relaxed but with a kitchen that cooks with the ambition of a top restaurant. I always go back for their wood-roasted chicken and the beef pie, both simple on paper but cooked with so much love and technique.

I’m also excited to try whatever seasonal game they’re running; they usually treat British produce with a lot of respect. Around Christmas it feels warm, honest, and unpretentious. The Pelican keeps the festive spirit alive without losing the soul of a proper pub. It’s the kind of place where you can relax, eat really well, and feel taken care of. I will be going with close friends who appreciate good food without needing the whole fine-dining performance.

Richard Foster, head chef at Ibai

In Angel, the grandiose restaurant Bellanger brings an alpine vibe to the food and atmosphere. Bellanger begins with festive pomp, with Champagne and oysters to start. For mains, chicken schnitzel is upgraded to Holstein status, topped with fried egg, anchovy, capers and brown butter.

Robin Gill, chef and founder of Bar Brasso

For a Christmas drink in the heart of London, I’d head to The Connaught – it’s elegant, classic and always feels special for the season. For dinner during the holiday period, I’d choose Scott’s Richmond, run by Tom Fraser, or if I’m closer to central London, The Devonshire, owned by Oisin Rogers. Both offer exquisite food in a warm, celebratory atmosphere, making them ideal for enjoying the festive spirit with family or friends.

Melody Adams, owner at Maset

Christmas in London demands somewhere warm, cosy and properly festive. My pick this year is Noble Rot in Bloomsbury – just around the corner from the shopping spots but a million miles from the chaos. Excellent hospitality, flawless food, plus a cracking wine list that can please anyone, it’s exactly where I’d book for my own friends and family if we weren’t at Maset.

Atul Kochhar, founder of Kanishka by Atul Kochhar

Two of my favourite places for a Christmas meal in London are Clos Maggiore and The Churchill Arms. Clos Maggiore’s warm, intimate setting feels wonderfully festive, and their beautifully crafted seasonal dishes never disappoint.

The Churchill Arms is unmatched for atmosphere, its famously extravagant decorations and classic pub comforts make it a joyful spot during the festive season. Both spots offer the warmth and charm that makes this time of year so special.

Will Murray chef-owner of Fallow, Fowl and Roe

I’m absolutely sold on Cinder. It might be my favourite restaurant I’ve eaten in this year. The produce is incredible, the cooking is creative, and everything revolves around beautifully handled live fire, which gives the food this amazing depth. The shareable dishes make it perfect for a festive gathering.

Eugene Korolev, head chef at Sino

This Christmas I’d love to go to Ikoyi – I’ve never been and it’s a bucket list destination for me. Jeremy Chan is an incredible chef and is someone I’m really inspired by. The whole place is so modern and boundary pushing. I find the combinations of ingredients he uses really interesting and inventive, and the way he presents everything is just beautiful – you can see there’s so much of his personality in there.

Sebby Holmes, chef and founder of Farang

I’d love to visit Cornus by chef Gary Foulkes, formerly executive chef at Angler. I’ve been eager to visit his new restaurant ever since it opened, and I imagine it’s spectacular.

Gary and his wonderful family are regulars at Farang, and I had the pleasure of dining at Angler with my sous chef – every dish was perfectly executed, and Gary’s meticulous attention to detail and respect for ingredients shine throughout.

His fish cookery is exceptional and leaves you inspired as a chef. Alongside being one of the nicest guys in hospitality, it makes for a memorable dining experience. I’ve had my eye on the grilled John Dory with creamed potato, chanterelles, leeks, and hazelnut butter.

Andy Beynon, chef patron at Behind

My Christmas tradition is a dinner at St John. It’s an iconic restaurant and has a great atmosphere all year around, but there is something very festive about it, too. Their food is simple and hearty, and the service is consistently good.

You can always do a walk in at the bar if there are no tables available, so it’s perfect for anyone who’s busy during the festive season. I like the rarebit and their classics madeleines, but the trick is to order them at the same time. It’s a combination that’s savoury, sweet and indulgent – perfect with a glass of tawny port.

Luke Larsson, head chef of Khao Bird, Soho

For Christmas, I love eating at The Great Bustard, where Jordan Taylor cooks the kind of food that just makes sense in winter. The menu changes all the time but you can always expect proper seasonal stuff: slow-cooked lamb or whatever game is coming in, wood-fired dishes, really good winter veg. Nothing’s overworked, it’s just simple, flavourful and spot-on for the colder months. It’s the sort of place where you settle in and have the kind of meal that feels right for Christmas.

José Pizarro, owner of Pizarro

For Christmas, I would love to go to the Camberwell Arms. It ticks all the boxes for a long, leisurely festive lunch – great food, great wine and a beautiful cosy setting that perfectly captures the warmth of Christmastime. I love Mike Davies’ cooking and visit regularly throughout the year, however the festive season is always a particularly special time to visit and indulge in one of their amazing pies.

Carolyn Or, head chef at Chet’s

I like to visit Kolae, famed for its flame-led Thai flavours cooked in a way that feels both contemporary and deeply rooted in tradition. Their approach resonates with me, especially as it shares a similar spirit to the food we’re creating at Chet’s – punchy, vibrant and proudly Thai.