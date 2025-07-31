What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

What’s on London August 2025

London truly comes alive in August, offering countless ways to enjoy the city. It’s the perfect opportunity to explore new exhibitions, take part in fitness activities from outdoor yoga to an exciting range of installations at London Sports Festival, and try new cuisines at bustling food markets or new restaurants. Our guide outlines some of this month’s highlights, perfect for all ages.

Dining Experiences

A Summer Escape to Asia at The Ivy Asia

From showstopping sushi rolls to flavour-packed small plates and signature mains, this new offering showcases the finest seasonal ingredients with an unmistakable Ivy Asia twist. Paired with a limited-edition cocktail menu created in partnership with Casamigos Tequila and Fever-Tree, it captures the essence of summer indulgence.

Location: 20 New Change, London EC4M 9AG

More information visit: The Ivy Asia St Paul’s | The Ivy Asia | Asian Restaurants

Satyrio Italian Restaurant

Satyrio brings an immersive Italian dining experience to the City, blending hearty cuisine with an extensive selection of fine wines. Renowned for its exceptional service and relaxed atmosphere, it’s the perfect spot to savour authentic flavours and indulge in a truly memorable culinary journey.

Location: 49 Aldgate High St, London EC3N 1AL

Tube: Aldgate East

More information at satyrio.co.uk

White Mulberries

This charming cafe is known for its exceptional coffee, delicious pastries, and all-day brunch, offering a relaxed and inviting atmosphere. They focus on a range of cafe classics, including their signature banana bread, breakfast bowls and various cakes and pastries. This August, make sure to treat yourself to some fresh white mulberries! It’s a wonderful way to enjoy a sweet, natural snack while soaking in the charming atmosphere of this historic London spot.

Location: Tooley Street, SE1 2HD

More information here

Exhibitions and Concerts

London’s Roman Amphitheatre Tour

9 August, 11:00am and 2:00pm

Join archaeologist Dr. Andrew Lane for an extended tour of one of the most important buildings in Roman London. Find out about the discovery of the amphitheatre, what remains of the structure and what really happened in London’s oldest sporting venue.

Location: London’s Roman Amphitheatre. This location is fully accessible. Foldable stools are available for use if required.

For more information about the tour click here

Ibiza Orchestra

15 August

Be ready for an unforgettable summer night on Friday 15th August, as the Ibiza Orchestra returns to Madison’s rooftop. Set against London’s stunning skyline, this electrifying event features a 10-piece live orchestra reimagining iconic house anthems. Doors open at 6pm, with live performances from 6pm. Ibiza Live Orchestra takes to the stage at 8pm for a headline performance you won’t want to miss!

Location: Madison, One New Change, London EC4M 9AF

More information click here

FREE outdoor exhibition at St Paul’s Cathedral: ‘Saving St Paul’s: The Watch and the Second World War’

Now – October 2025, within Churchyard opening times

This year marks 80 years since the end of the Second World War. St Paul’s Cathedral, amidst surrounding destruction, remained standing due to the bravery and dedication of the St Paul’s Watch. This commitment saved the Cathedral from the fate of neighbouring buildings. This FREE outdoor exhibition ‘Saving St Paul’s: The Watch and the Second World War’ in the Cathedral Garden will honour the Watch’s heroic efforts during the Blitz. Come and discover their incredible stories.

Visit this free outdoor exhibition and find out about the brave group of people who saved St Paul’s Cathedral during the Blitz.

Location: South Churchyard, St Paul’s Cathedral

For more information visit: Exhibition: Saving St Paul’s: The Watch and the Second World War | St Paul’s Cathedral

Jane and Louise Wilson: Performance of Entrapment

Now – 17 January 2026

“Performance of Entrapment” by Jane and Louise Wilson features 2,000-year-old oak stakes found during Bloomberg’s European headquarters excavation. Using microscopic imagery, the Wilsons connect the Roman Temple of Mithras to Japan’s Ise Jingu shrine. A film shot at Ise Jingu explores tradition, sisterhood, and duality. This installation, blending film, archaeology, and art, offers a powerful reflection on time, memory, and renewal.

Location: London Mithraeum Bloomberg SPACE

For more information visit here

Sculpture in the City 14th Edition

Now – Spring 2026

This annual sculpture park uses the urban realm as a rotating gallery space. This 14th Edition of Sculpture in the City includes 11 artworks from renowned and emerging artists alike: Ai Weiwei, Jane and Louise Wilson, Andrew Sabin, Julian Opie, Maya Rose Edwards, Samuel Ross, Richard Mackness, Elisa Artesero, Daniel Silver, and Oliver Bragg. Throughout the year, Sculpture in the City hosts a variety of FREE events and activations.

Location: Multiple locations across the City of London

For more information and to book visit here

Sports and Fitness Classes

London Sports Festival

Now – October

London Sports Festival is a unique festival of sporting installations and activations across the capital in some of London’s most iconic locations together with hidden streets and leafy backwaters. A place where workers, residents and visitors can enjoy the capital and build lasting relationships through sport throughout the summer and beyond. The festival offers a diverse range of sports ensuring there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Padel:

Hay’s Galleria

Now – 11 September, 6:00am – 10:00pm

Enjoy a game of padel amid the historic architecture and vibrant atmosphere of Hay’s Galleria. A stunning indoor spot, perfect for playing with friends, colleagues or family. You’ll find yourself surrounded by charming shops, cafes and restaurants within the galleria itself, making it an ideal destination for a full day out.

All equipment is provided. Please note that only players wearing sports shoes are permitted on the court. This court is wheelchair accessible.

Courtesy of London Sports Festival in partnership with London Bridge City

Location: 1 Battle Bridge Lane, SE1 2HD

London Bridge station 2 min walk away.

Book at www.londonsportsfestival.com/padel-hays-galleria

St. Paul’s Cathedral Churchyard

4 August – 19 September, 8:00am to 8:45pm

Take part in the world’s fastest growing sport in front of St. Paul’s Cathedral. Unwind under the scenic view of one of London’s most iconic locations with a game of padel with friends, colleagues or family. All equipment is provided. Please note that only players wearing sports shoes are permitted on the court and this court is wheelchair accessible.

Location: St. Paul’s Cathedral Churchyard, EC4M 8AD

Courtesy of London Sports Festival in partnership with Blue Orchid Hospitality, Cheapside Business Alliance and M&G, with support from City of London Corporation.

Nearest station is Mansion House 7 mins walk.

Bookings are NOW OPEN at www.londonsportsfestival.com/padel-st-pauls

Tower Hill Terrace

Now – 26 October, 8:00am – 8:45pm

Take part in the world’s fastest growing sport in front of the iconic Tower of London. Amidst this stunning backdrop, this new panoramic court is the ideal venue for everything from friendly matches and social gatherings to corporate challenges or competitive leagues. The court is outdoors and accessible for wheelchair users.

Location: Tower Hill Terrace, EC3N 4EE

Courtesy of London Sports Festival in partnership with Blue Orchid Hospitality, Cheapside Business Alliance and M&G, with support from City of London Corporation.

Book at www.londonsportsfestival.com/padel-st-pauls

FREE Combat Sports Taster Day

6 August, 11:00am

Be ready to unleash your inner warrior and experience the thrill of combat sports. Whether you’re a seasoned fighter or a newbie, this event is perfect for all levels. Join us for a fun-filled day of action-packed activities and learn from skilled instructors. Don’t miss out on this opportunity to try something new and exciting. See you there!

Location: Guildhall Yard, Gresham Street, EC2V 5AE

To book your FREE spot click here

FREE Blind Football Sessions

7 August, 12:00pm to 2:00pm

Fulham FC Foundation has teamed up with London Sports Festival for FREE blind football sessions where everyone is welcome! No experience necessary, just bring your enthusiasm and get ready to experience the beautiful game in a whole new way. It’s fun, it’s challenging and it’s a fantastic community.

Location: Guildhall Yard, Gresham Street, EC2V 5AE

Courtesy of London Sports Festival in partnership with Culture Mile BID and with support from the City of London Corporation, Fulham FC Foundation and London FA.

Booking your spot today or find other football sessions at www.londonsportsfestival.com/football

Wheelchair Basketball Sessions

12 August, 5:00pm to 7:00pm

13 August, 5:00pm to 7:00pm

Discover a new passion as you join for an exciting wheelchair basketball experience. Whether you’re a seasoned athlete or just curious, they’ve got 12 wheelchairs available per session and a fantastic team to guide you. Wheelchairs provided by Sparrows WBC.

Location: Guildhall Yard, Gresham Street, EC2V 5AE

Courtesy of London Sports Festival in partnership with Culture Mile BID and with support from the City of London Corporation.

Book your 15-minute taster session for Tuesday here

Book an exhibition game to play with Sparrows WBC on Wednesday here

Rooftop Yoga Class at The Skyline London

23 August, 9:30am – 10:30am with brunch after

The Skyline London’s rooftop provides a stunning and serene setting for your yoga practice. With plenty of natural light and unrivalled views across London’s skyline, The Skyline London’s rooftop terrace is the perfect place to start your day. Join for an unforgettable rejuvenating experience and brunch surrounded by the beauty of London’s skyline.

Location: The Skyline London, 100 Minories, EC3N 1JY

Book your spot today here

Summer Activities

Fairgame CITY: Early Access!



7 August – 19 August



Fairgame CITY is coming to St Paul’s, and before they let the general public in, they need a few certified legends (that’s you) to come help them fire up the games, drink the cocktails and break things, nicely. This is your exclusive peek into the madness! From world’s largest Hook-a-duck to catching bees with your ‘bear’ hands to OAPs drag-racing on mobility scooters.



Be one of the first to play, party, and preview the madness before the crowds hit – tickets just £10.

Spaces are limited, don’t ‘paws’ too long – book here!

Location: One New Change, EC4M 9AF

Summer Sunset Lates

7 August and 28 August from 6:30pm to 10:00pm

Step into the sky and elevate your evening with Horizon 22 Lates: Summer Sunsets. This is an exclusive experience hosted by Searcys in London’s highest event space. From the golden glow of dusk to the lights of the city after dark, take in panoramic views as you sip, savour and slow down above the skyline. Whether you’re looking for a romantic setting or a unique night out with friends, this is London at its most spectacular — part of their signature events.

Location: Horizon 22

To book for 7 August visit here

To book for 28 August visit here

Outdoor Cinema

20 August – 31 August

This is your chance to enjoy the warm summer evenings with a film night under the stars in Barbican’s iconic brutal Sculpture Court. From cult classics to international gems, enjoy world-class cinema with street food, drinks and the London skyline. Grab a bite from their market, sip a cocktail in their lush conservatory and watch the sun set over the city, then settle in for an unforgettable open-air screening.

Location: Barbican Centre

More information here