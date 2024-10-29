What is City Talk? City Talk allows marketers to connect directly with our audience by publishing content on cityam.com

What’s on in London in November 2024

As London’s streets start to glow with early festive lights, November in London promises an exciting mix of events that capture the city’s essence. From sparkling markets and iconic parades to live music and hidden pop-ups, there’s something to surprise Londoners and visitors alike.

Ready to explore the best of London this November? Dive into Central London Alliance’s guide and discover what’s on.

Art Exhibitions

‘Michelangelo, Leonardo, Raphael’ at the Royal Academy of Arts

A unique opportunity to see masterpieces by three titans with your own eyes. Starting with Michelangelo’s celebrated Taddei Tondo, this exhibition explores the rivalry between Michelangelo and Leonardo and the influence both had on the young Raphael.

Running from 9 November

Location: Royal Academy of Arts, Burlington House, W1J 0BDMore information: here

Lygia Clark and Sonia Boyce at Whitechapel Gallery

During the whole of November, Whitechapel Gallery presents two exhibitions conceived to be in dialogue with each other. Although separated by time and geography, two artists invite the audience to reflect on art, while also providing a meeting point for different art histories and cultural contexts to meet.

Running for the whole of November

Whitechapel Gallery, 77-82 Whitechapel High St, E1 7QXMore information here.

Christmas in London

It’s this time of the year again! Witness the enchanting buzz that only London can bring to the holiday season. From iconic ice rinks and magical window displays to warming mulled wine and carols by candlelight, there’s no better place to celebrate.

Christmas in the Crescent

Step into a vibrant Christmas market filled with unique gifts, a magical atmosphere, and the season’s best festive food and drinks. Enjoy artisanal crafts, local art, and live music as you celebrate the holidays.

Kicking off on 19 November at The Crescent, right in the heart of historic Tower Hill. Don’t miss it!

19 November 2024 – 5 January 2025The Crescent, in front of Tower Suites – a Blue Orchid hotel, EC3N 2LY

Discover more: here.

Winter Wonderland

The one and only iconic experience comes back to Hyde Park on 21 November. Book your visit and be lost in a Christmas wonderland featuring a huge selection of festive entertainment from ice skating and circus shows to a food market and live music. There’re enough fun things to do to fill a whole day or even a couple!

21st November 2024 – 5th January 2025

Hyde Park Winter Wonderland, Serpentine Rd, W2 2UH

Plan your visit: https://hydeparkwinterwonderland.com/

Christmas at Kew

As one of the world’s leading and most acclaimed illuminated trails, Christmas at Kew is an unmissable opportunity to herald the start of Christmas. Wonder at mesmerising flickering flames in the fire garden, wander beneath larger-than-life illuminations and don’t forget to glimpse Father Christmas along the way.

Look for your tickets to visit from 13 November as they traditionally get sold out very quickly: www.kew.org/kew-gardens/whats-on/christmas

Selected dates, 13 November 2024 to 5 January 2025

Kew Gardens, entrances at Victoria Gate, Brentford Gate and Elizabeth Gate.

Culture and Celebrations

Bonfire Night

These famous fireworks are back with a bang on 2 and 3 November! Don’t miss a night of excitement and history that commemorates the failed Gunpowder Plot of 1605 with fireworks, bonfires, and effigies of Guy Fawkes.

Some of the greatest displays in Central London are: Battersea Park, Beckenham Charity Fireworks and Alexandra Palace Fireworks Festival.

The Lord Mayor’s Show

The world’s oldest, longest running, and most beloved civic procession, returns on 9 November 2024, bringing together the bygone era of English tradition with the modern business. Some 7,000 participants, 200 horses and around 150 floats will travel from Mansion House to the Royal Courts of Justice and back.

Enjoy the festivities for free and become part of the Show’s history yourself. Website

EFG London Jazz Festival

Experience the living legends and rising heroes of the jazz and contemporary music who have paved the way and continue to create, inspiring artists and audiences alike.

The festivaltakes place in different venues on 15-24 November and offers not only concerts, but also jazz socials, pop-up stores and fun live broadcasts.

More details on the website: https://efglondonjazzfestival.org.uk/

Festival of Remembrance and Remembrance Day

Every year the Royal British Legion hosts the Festival of Remembrance at the Royal Albert Hall on Saturday 9 November. This year, the festival will honour the service of, and the sacrifices made by, British Armed Forces personnel.

The next day Remembrance Sunday you can wear a poppy and explore events in your local area to honour the service and sacrifice of all those that have defended freedoms.

Find ways to get involved here.

Sport

Yoga & Brunch at The Skyline London

Discover a blissful way to revitalise your body with Rooftop Yoga and Brunch. Set against the stunning backdrop of the city’s iconic skyline, this session is led by one of London’s top yoga instructors, ensuring a welcoming environment for everyone.

As you practice, enjoy the abundance of natural light and breathtaking views of the Tower of London, the River Thames, and Tower Bridge, all from the serene heights of our rooftop terrace. After the class, enjoy a wellness brunch.

Book now for 23 November

The Skyline London, 100 Minories, EC3N 1LA

