Tuesday 11 June 2019 7:30 am
What the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse can teach you about crisis communications
Share
IF YOU know your biblical stories or are simply enjoying the joint BBC-Amazon TV adaptation of Terry Pratchett and Neil Gaiman’s Good Omens, then you will be familiar with the Four Horsemen of the Apocalypse: Pestilence, War, Famine, and Death. But rather than heralding the end of the world, how could this quartet of characters help businesses with managing reputational risks? The answer is that the Four Horsemen are a good mnemonic for knowing how to anticipate and deal with the types of crisis that an organisation can face.
Interestingly, in Good Omens, Pestilence is renamed Pollution – a reminder of the potential for and salience of environmental crises.
Essentially, Pestilence represents something that you might not have much control over and will be playing catch-up on. So you need to have the right protocols and teams in place that can be activated quickly in order to make the right decisions.
Appropriately enough for the War analogy, the military provides a good point of reference. Armies not only plan for multiple eventualities, but they rehearse. There are two reasons for this: first, you get to stress-test your plans, and second you build organisational muscle memory so that when it happens for real, it’s familiar and you’re not thrown off course.
So if you’re an organisation for which the threat of some sort of attack is real, you need to do likewise – plan, but then rehearse.
The third Horseman is Famine. By that I mean a lack of resources. Organisations should ask themselves honestly, “what are the things that we could run out of?”
Be it products, spare parts, electricity, water, parking spaces, entry passes for events, or on-call staff, businesses should plan accordingly.
Read more: Business lessons from Hargreaves Lansdown’s founder
Share