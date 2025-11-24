What sport wants from the Budget: UK industry leaders share hopes and fears

The UK sport industry will be watching this week's Budget closely

Ahead of the Autumn Budget on Wednesday, City AM asked decision-makers from across the UK’s sport sector what they are hoping to hear from Chancellor Rachel Reeves.

UK Athletics – Jack Buckner, CEO

Major sporting events drive sport. They make us feel good, but they also are profitable. They generate income. It’s challenging putting on major sporting events in this country now, so it would be great to see an investment in major sports events. It brings the country together, and we need some feelgood moments, and sport can provide that.

Government backing gives you confidence. The bids are going to be competitive processes but it really is important, it feels like we’re starting from a really strong base, and then we can make sure our bid captures all the elements it needs to.

We can do these major events really well, and government backing for major sporting events brings the country together, and the fans come out. As an economic impact it is really beneficial.

Sport and Recreation Alliance – Lisa Wainwright, CEO

Reforms to business rates could have a substantial financial impact across the sport and recreation sector, from grassroots clubs to larger sporting facilities.

We’re calling on the Chancellor to provide the maximum relief for Retail, Hospitality and Leisure properties with a rateable value under £500,000 and, crucially, to exempt sport and recreation facilities from the new higher-rate multiplier.

These facilities deliver significant economic and social value and help foster the future stars of British sport. But many are already operating under tight margins. Adding further costs will inevitably reduce access and limit opportunities for people to be active.

Motorsport Industry Association – Chris Aylett, CEO

Please recognise the value of Motorsport Valley and recognise the asset value to the UK. Cadillac is a joint American investment from General Motors, for goodness sake. It’s coming here to Motorsport Valley – it’s building the power units in America, and it’s building the rest of the equipment here in the UK. That’s a major American investor saying ‘we’ll move it there’.

I have to say the same with Liberty Media – one of the world’s great transmitters of entertainment sets itself up in Biggin Hill and London.

And I’d just say to the Chancellor: please have a look at these areas where you can grow the economy in modern, new technologies and motivate the next generation. This is what they want to hear. They don’t want historic battles, they want to have some challenge for the future.

So undoubtedly attract more inward investment from around the world, without any question keep the R&D tax credits or even make them more attractive – 14 per cent of our income is based purely on R&D.

Ninety per cent of our companies export, and they’re raring to go and find new markets so it’s an exciting industry for the Chancellor to have a look at and say: that’s the kind of growth we said we wanted to support.

Glamorgan Cricket – Mark Rhydderch-Roberts, chairman

For many clubs, business rates are one of the largest fixed costs. Extending or enhancing relief would free up funds that can immediately be reinvested into coaching and facilities.

Many clubs rely on local-authority partnerships for facilities, grounds maintenance, or joint programmes. If councils face further constraints, it often translates into higher pitch-hire costs or reduced access.

Investors need confidence that the sports sector won’t face sudden fiscal shocks. Predictability around tax reliefs, grassroots investment pipelines, and facility-development funding allows investors to model returns and impact over multiple seasons.

Investors want to see the government recognise sport as a growth sector. Measures encouraging digital participation, venue upgrades, community engagement, and youth programmes create a healthier ecosystem for their investment.

This includes maintaining competitive tax structures for sports organisations, supporting training and development, and ensuring that professional and semi-pro cricket continues to be seen as a valuable contributor to the economy and society.

A huge number of cricket clubs operate from older pavilions. Support to install heat pumps, solar panels, improved insulation, or efficient lighting would cut costs and reduce environmental impact.

Lincoln City – Liam Scully, CEO

Labour-related costs remain one of the most significant pressures across all clubs in the football ecosystem, so any change to National Insurance or wage-linked taxation directly impacts a team’s financial planning.

The drip-down impact of what the budget could mean to the general public’s disposable income is also something to consider – lower league football in particular relies on matchday revenue, and anything which could reduce attendance rates will hurt how we operate, but also damage the game itself.

Energy costs in relation to the operational demands of running a stadium, training facilities and community programme spaces are also a notable factor. Stability and predictability in these areas are vital for us when it comes to the budget, especially when we are working within the pressures of sporting competition and tight financial frameworks.

Our wider concern is the cumulative impact of policy decisions that increase fixed operating costs without recognising the financial realities of clubs outside of the higher divisions in the football ecosystem.

Measures that disproportionately affect employers or increase venue-related costs, such as changes to business rates, energy levies or employer tax burdens, limit our ability to invest in areas that matter within our sport: player development, infrastructure and community programmes.

We would also be cautious about any reduction in support for charities or grassroots sport, given how closely integrated our club and foundation activities are and that they are a big part of our day-to-day operations – alongside our fantastic support base, they are the lifeblood of Lincoln City.

A commitment to supporting community sport and the wider football ecosystem would be hugely valuable and welcomed across the game. Initial ideas to implement this would be through targeted relief on energy-intensive venues, incentives for investment in grassroots facilities or sustained support for charitable organisations.

Clubs like ours sit at the heart of local communities, and measures that strengthen our ability to operate sustainably and invest locally deliver so much more beyond 90 minutes on the weekend.

Dorking Wanderers – Marc White, owner and manager

Football clubs are not profit making – there is always somebody putting money in their pocket for the sport – and studies show how investment into grassroots football can pay dividends by reducing obesity, NHS bills and taking crime off the street. And now the cost of living crisis is here.

Floodlighting is more difficult, but also football clubs rely on raising money from local companies, and local companies are struggling as well. Small business costs are higher than ever. They are reducing their costs and, of course, sponsoring a football club is the first thing to go.

But in addition, clubs can’t cater to the demand for participation. We have 600 kids between five and 16 at Dorking, largely down to the popularity of women’s football, and only one grass pitch so I’d like to see a lot more accessible grants for those clubs that tick the boxes.

Betting and Gaming Council – Grainne Hurst, chief executive

BGC members are fully committed to horse racing – racing and betting are mutually beneficial to one another. The message that the BGC has been delivering is that any increase on any part of the regulated sector is going to be bad news for horse racing.

There has been some speculation recently that horse racing may be exempt from any particular tax rises. But the important point to make is that that doesn’t mean that the sport will be immune from increases on other parts of the industry.

Horse racing, although we love it, is an incredibly expensive product. It’s incredibly small margins. If costs increase then you’re going to look to cut your costs and horse racing is probably going to be one of the areas that may well lose out.

We are keen to make sure that we continue to protect the future of racing but, unfortunately, any tax rises are going to have a detrimental impact on the sport. Our members already contribute about £350m to horse racing every year as a result of the levy, media rights, advertising and sponsorship. So if costs go up, we’re going to have to make efficiencies and unfortunately that may well be to the detriment of horse racing.

There is a huge amount at stake in the Budget if the Chancellor were to increase any taxes on the betting and gaming industry. We know that 22m people enjoy a bet every month and we want those people to be enjoying their pastime within the regulated sector [not the black market], which has a range of protections in place.

We’re employing colleagues, investing in sport – not just horse racing, but we have relationships with rugby league, darts, snooker and football – and we want all of that to continue, but we are deeply concerned that any increase will be a hit to British high streets.

It will be a hit to British workers, it will be a hit to British customers, it would be a hit to British sport and we’re therefore hoping that the Chancellor will make a sensible decision.