What politicians can learn from business about representing women

(Photo by Jack Taylor/Getty Images)

While businesses have made huge advances in helping women to fulfil their potential, parliament is lagging behind. Time for politicians to apply the same standards they demand from industry to themselves, say Natalie Deacon and Helen Pankhurst

Women arguably hold the key to this year’s general election outcome, as they tend to make up their minds later in the campaign but are just as likely to vote. Some estimates show that over 10 per cent of women are still undecided, representing over four million votes still in play. This should be making women the number one target audience for ‘vote-hungry’ political parties. Worryingly women are also disillusioned and poorly represented in our political system. In a survey conducted by Avon, 67 per cent of respondents believed “politics is still a man’s world”. And 72 per cent felt that equal representation of women and men in politics is essential for a healthy democracy. Yet in the last parliament there were 226 female MPs out of a total of 650 seats, around 35 per cent. In fact, there have only ever been 564 women MPs, not even enough to fill the House of Commons chamber.

How do we better ensure that half of the voting population becomes more valued and better represented? Perhaps there are some lessons to be learned from business.

Ten years ago only 12.5 per cent of FTSE 100 board positions were held by women and now its 40 per cent. Things are far from perfect (there are still more women in managerial roles than top jobs and harassment remains persistent) but things have moved way faster than they have in Parliament.

Part of this is perhaps to do with the plethora of evidence now out there to illustrate the economic case for more gender balanced companies – with one ILO study showing that when boards are gender balanced companies are almost 20 per cent more likely to have enhanced business outcomes, as well as benefits such as increased profitability and productivity, enhanced ability to attract and retain talent, enhanced creativity and innovation and company reputation.

Companies are being held to account for their commitments to gender equality and diversity by both their employees and increasingly the investor community. Regular lists such as the ‘Top 50 employers for women’ shine a light on what companies are doing. This includes going beyond decent childcare packages and addressing the gender pay gap to innovate in other essential areas – for example at Deloitte employees can apply for 16 weeks paid leave for care-giving responsibilities; whilst Vodafone have developed domestic violence and abuse policies offering specialist support for survivors including up to 10 days paid leave. In recognition that menopausal women are the fastest growing demographic in the workplace, Avon has a menopause policy that provides for flexible working, optimal working conditions and 5 days of paid leave.

Contrast all this with Parliament – where job share is not an option, flexible working options don’t exist and late-night voting is a matter of course. Even maternity pay for MPs has only recently been enacted. No account is taken for women’s wider caring roles with paid leave options. And whilst there has been progress made in the support available for those facing sexual harassment in Parliament there is still a long way to go before this issue is fully addressed.

Let’s also contrast the ability to track company progress on mandatory gender pay gap reporting with the total lack of transparency around who gets selected to be a parliamentary candidate. At present there is no data available on how many women or people with protected characteristics are selected for which seats by the different political parties. We urgently need a gender pay gap equivalent here, and it could happen if the government of the day enacted Section 106 of the Equality Act. But they haven’t. Instead, the Government and Parliament require business to act in a certain way but they don’t apply those same rules to themselves.

Ultimately it comes down to seeing the potential and the value of women. Women who are able to participate and contribute in the economy have a powerful ripple effect. Study after study has shown that across all areas of life – from the economy to the environment – when women are involved in leadership, we see better outcomes. A better world for women, is a better world for everyone.

Women must therefore be equally valued within the political system, with women voters empowered and a strong network of female candidates, councillors, and MPs leading to a healthier, more equal democracy.

Natalie Deacon is executive director purpose and sustainability at Avon International

Professor Helen Pankhurst CBE is Convenor of Centenary Action