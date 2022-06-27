‘What is cryptocurrency?’ is the world’s most Googled crypto question

The most Googled question related to cryptocurrency is, by a long shot, ‘what is cryptocurrency?’.

A study by financial platform Crypto Wallet found the question is inputted an average of 121,000 times a month – 90,000 times more than the second-most Googled question of… ‘what is crypto?’. Third on the list, with 24,000 monthly searches, was the question “how to buy cryptocurrency?”.

The study analysed questions based on search levels for keywords such as ‘crypto’ and ‘cryptocurrency’.

The fourth most popular cryptocurrency-related question, with some 23,000 searches was “why is crypto crashing?” – an obvious reflection on the recent downturn in the market which has seen Bitcoin lose around 30 per cent of its value during the last few months. It edged out “what is crypto mining?” by just a thousand searches at number five.

Commenting on the research, a spokesperson from CryptoWallet.com said it was fascinating to see how much people still do not know about crypto, and also how much they’re willing to learn about it.

“As the world enters a new era of personal finance and crypto is changing the way we might see money and spending, people want to be as informed as possible, either to keep up with changing times, investing actual time and effort into crypto, or just due to curiosity towards a relatively new and fascinating phenomenon,” the commentator explained.