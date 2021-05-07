What does your postcode say about your taste in wine?

The most popular wine in north and east London this year was the Picpoul De Pinet, Réserve De La Roquemolière. In south and west London, it was Comte De Provence Rosé, La Vidaubanaise. According to on-demand delivery service Wineapp, East Londoners order 15 per cent more red than white wine. West Londoners order 30 per cent more white than red wine, while North Londoners order 20 per cent more red than white wine. And south London residents drink twice as much rosé than north London folk.

Wineapp offers over 800 premium wines as well as spirits and food for next day delivery across the UK, with some thirsty London-based users only needing wait 20 minutes for a select Sauvignon Blanc.

It’s the brainchild of Charterhouse old boy and Imperial College graduate Marco Nardone, who founded Gig FM, the world‘s first music-only live streaming app. He is also founder and CEO of Farm Rocket (connecting users with groceries from local, sustainable producers) and the beauty and cosmetics delivery app Porto.

Wineapp is essentially your private sommelier, on hand 24/7 to suggest a wine (or craft beer, or artisanal cheese) for any occasion. Simply answer a few questions regarding your favourite mouth feel and culinary tastes. Tell it what’s on the menu – fish, white meat, seafood, sushi or whatever – and it will recommend the perfect match.

It also acts as an introductory service to new and exciting winegrowers. In my case, having given my requirements, I was introduced to a very tasty, full-bodied Humberto from Argentina, a dear Chilean and a rather flirty Jacques someone-or-other from France. And very nice they were too.

Within seconds of setting up my flavour profile, my wine proclivities identified, recommendations made and order placed, I received a notification from ParcelForce Express 24 service confirming next day delivery.

It doesn’t matter if you are a Pinotage pro or a Pauillac virgin, Wineapp will make proposals tailor-made to your palate and credit worthiness. With more than 130,000 users and 256,000 wine deliveries, it’s proven to work, with 90 per cent of first time buyers going on to place a second order. So log in and find the perfect light-bodied Pinot Noir, hearty Cab, fruit-forward Zinfandel, or well-balanced Merlot to see you through the weekend.