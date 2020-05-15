President Donald Trump made clear this week that he is a fan of negative interest rates, and wants the US to have them.

Yet his central banker Jay Powell pushed back against the suggestion. The Bank of England’s Andrew Bailey, who has slashed rates to a record low of 0.1 per cent, also said they were not currently necessary.

But what are negative interest rates? What are their pros and cons? And will the US Federal Reserve or the Bank of England introduce them?

What are negative interest rates?

Central banks have a number of roles. Alongside keeping prices stable, one of them is to act as a bank for banks, in the sense that lenders keep their excess money there.

Like at a high street bank, central banks traditionally pay interest on money that banks keep in their (virtual) vaults. This interest rate, known as bank rate in the UK and deposit rate in the Eurozone, influences how much banks pay customers for deposits and charge them for loans.

Since the financial crisis, central banks have slashed their interest rates in an effort to spur economic growth by making lending cheaper throughout the whole economy.

Some central banks have gone further than others, however. In the wake of the Eurozone crisis, the European Central Bank (ECB) cut its deposit rate to minus 0.1 per cent.

Rates are also in the red in Sweden, Switzerland, Denmark and Japan. That means banks are charged a small amount for keeping their money with their country’s central bank.

But why?

Why on earth would central banks punish lenders for putting some money aside?

The main reason is because they think it will force banks to lend out their spare cash, given that they have nowhere to keep it without paying. Bank lending encourages economic growth, making it easier for entrepreneurs to invest or companies to expand.

They also lower the value of the country’s currency. When the Bank of England cuts interest rates it means that assets denominated in pounds yield less of a return, putting investors off the pound.

In turn, this means a country’s exports are cheaper compared to others, boosting their export industries.

It’s mostly for this reason that Trump is so keen. He criticised former ECB boss Mario Draghi for lowering rates, arguing that the Italian did so to make European exports cheaper than the US’s.

Trump tweeted this week: “As long as other countries are receiving the benefits of Negative Rates, the USA should also accept the “GIFT”. Big numbers!”

US Federal Reserve chair has said other policies are more appropriate to deal with the downturn than negative interest rates (AFP via Getty Images)

What are the drawbacks?

Negative interest rates come with negative consequences, like all unconventional monetary policy.

Chief among these is that they hurt banks’ profitability. They cost banks money and they lower the so-called “net interest margin” – the difference between the cost of borrowing and the price of lending – through which lenders make money.

If central bank interest rates are at rock bottom, a bank looks bad and is vulnerable to competition if it charges a high interest rate on its loans. Yet it cannot pass the negative interest rate on to savers, as no one would put their money in that bank.

Europe’s biggest banks, from Deutsche to UBS, have complained about this.

They also hurt savers by reducing the amount of interest they gain on their deposits. Draghi was depicted as a blood-sucking vampire in the German tabloids for damaging the country’s savings.

Will we see them in the US and UK?

Draghi defended negative interest rates vociferously, saying they were necessary to ensure price stability and support the languishing Eurozone economy.

Yet Fed chair Jay Powell and Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey have both said they do not think negative interest rates are appropriate for their economies.

Powell said this week that other policies, such as printing digital money to buy bonds, can support lending throughout the coronavirus crash.

Slyly referencing Trump he said: “I know that there are fans of the policy.” Yet he added: “We think we have a good toolkit and that’s the one we’ll be using.”

Bailey has spoken against negative interest rates in the past and did so again this week. He told a Financial Times webinar: “It is not something we are currently planning for or contemplating.”

If the BoE ramps up its economic stimulus further, it is likely to have billions of pounds worth of bonds. This effectively lets them hand out cash to banks and companies and reduces bond yields, lowering borrowing costs without cutting the main rate.

However, Bailey was sure to say that he did not rule anything out in the face of the worst economic crash in 300 years.

Central bankers have repeatedly sailed their institutions into unchartered waters since the financial crisis, and some traders think they may well do so again.