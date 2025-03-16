What Apple’s fight over encryption means for your data

People walk through the Apple retail store in Grand Central Terminal (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)

Your iPhone holds some of your most private information – messages, photos and personal data secured by encryption, that even Apple itself cannot access.

But a legal battle between the tech giant and the UK government is now testing the limits of that security.

The company has been locked in the legal and political showdown over its encryption, with major implications for how your personal data will be stored.

This follows an order from the UK government, that forced the company to create a ‘back door’ to its highly secure data storage system.

The move, if Apple complies, would allow law enforcement to access encrypted iCloud data, from any of its users.

It is understood that last Friday, the Investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT) held a hearing for the iPhone maker. Yet, this has not been publicly confirmed by either party.

The fiasco has drawn ample criticism from tech industry leaders, privacy groups and even US lawmakers, who have all argued that forcing the iPhone maker to weaken its security could set a dangerous precedent for governments worldwide.

Apple say that compromising encryption would place all its users at risk, while the government insists on being able to request access, citing national security purposes.

The root of the dispute

The dispute between the US tech firm and the UK government is centred around its advanced data protection (ADP), an optional security feature that allows its users to encrypt their iCloud data.

This offers a layer of security for data including photos, messages and notes.

When enabled, ADP prevents even Apple from accessing your stored files.

Historically, law enforcement could request the access to user data stored in the cloud with a warrant. Yet, ADP made that impossible.

In February, it was reported that the government was using the investigatory powers act (IPA) to demand that Apple build a workaround – essentially a “back door” that would allow authorities to access encrypted user data when necessary.

Apple pushes back

But Apple pushed back, arguing that creating this “back door” would undermine the privacy and security of all its users.

“We have never built a back door or master key to any of our products, and we never will”, Apple argued at the time.

Once built, it would be difficult to limit it to law enforcement.

The company warned that any attempt to weaken encryption would instead integrate vulnerabilities that could be exploited by bad players on a global scale.

Instead of complying, Apple removed ADP from its UK services entirely.

This meant its British users no longer had access to the firm’s highest level of encryption for their iCloud data.

Apple labeled the situation as “gravely disappointing”, adding that it remains committed to protecting user privacy, but had no choice due to governmental pressure.

Yet, this move was widely seen as a tactical retreat: rather than breaking its commitment against back doors, the firm chose to limit its features in its UK market while taking the row to court.

A global issue

This also escalated geopolitical tensions with the US, where a handful of Democrat and Republican lawmakers criticised the UK’s plea.

Five American senators wrote to the tribunal, requesting transparency throughout the case.

They also said that forcing Apple to weaken its security could set an unwanted global precedent for other countries to weaken their encryption standards.

What happens to your data now?

For UK Apple users, the firm’s decision has weakened overall data security.

While iCloud encryption is still installed in Apple devices, the lack of ADP allows the firm to access and share user data with law enforcement, if presented with a warrant.

This means that cyber security risks may increase if global governments demand similar access, making users’ private data more vulnerable.

Notably, Apple users’ iCloud backups, messages and photos could be accessed by Apple and ultimately handed over, if legally required.

Privacy advocates have argued that once one government forces a “back door”, others will follow, including regimes with poor human rights records.

A secretive tribunal

Last Friday, Apple appeared before the investigatory Powers Tribunal (IPT), the UK’s independent court that handles complaints against intelligence agencies.

The hearing was held privately due to the sensitive nature of security services.

Privacy campaigners like Liberty and Privacy International challenged the secrecy of the tribunal, arguing that the public has a right to know whether their data security is going to be compromised.

Caroline Wilson Palow, legal director of Privacy international, argued: “The UK’s use of a secret order to undermine security for people worldwide is unacceptable and disproportionate”.

Several publications also made submissions to the IPT, urging for greater transparency by emphasising the global implications of this case.

Wider implications

Despite burgeoning criticism, the government has stood by its stance, arguing that over encrypting data could hinder national security efforts.

It warned that this makes it difficult to investigate various crimes like terrorism or child exploitation.

Officials have insisted that any access to Apple’s data would be strictly targeted, legally justified, and proportionate.

Yet, privacy advocates remain stubborn in their argument, arguing that once a form of “back door” is introduced, it can and will be exploited.

Past leaks and security breaches have shown that if this system is built into Apple’s devices, it is unlikely to remain under strict control.

The decision from last Friday’s case will be be pivotal in driving the narrative between privacy and surveillance.

It will undoubtably shape how big techs, governments and consumers use and share people’s data.

Apple has also fought similar battles in the past.

Notably, it refused to unlock an iPhone for the FBI for a terrorism case back in 2016.

In that case, the standoff ended when the agency found a different way into the device, proving that even highly secure systems may still be vulnerable.

Now, Apple faces a similar case in the UK, where the outcome could set a precedent for government access to encrypted data.

As the tribunal deliberated, Paow summed up the stakes bluntly: “This is a fight the UK should not have picked.”