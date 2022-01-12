WeTransfer heads for Amsterdam IPO as sales hit £83m

The owner of the WeTransfer file transfer service said this morning that the company will seek an initial public offering (IPO) of shares and listing on Amsterdam’s Euronext stock exchange.

WeRock NV said its offer, for which a date has not yet been set, would include both a primary and secondary offering of shares.

WeTransfer has 87 million monthly users and expects to have had sales of more than €100m (£83m) in 2021, the company said in a statement.

It comes as many tech companies are opting for European floats rather than London IPOs.

Billionaire entrepreneur Sir Richard Branson was the latest to snub the London market after reports that The Virgin Group had drawn up plans to list a new special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) in Amsterdam in the coming months.

WeTransfer was founded in 2009 in Amsterdam by Rinke Visser, Bas Beerens and Nalden, and in October 2021, it announced sales in 2020 of €65m (£54m).