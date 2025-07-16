WeTransfer forced to clarify AI data policy after user backlash

WeTransfer has issued a clarification after concerns were raised online.

Dutch file-sharing platform WeTransfer has walked back controversial language in its terms of service after online backlash over its potential use of artificial intelligence on user files.

The company confirmed it does not use customer-uploaded content to train AI models, nor does it sell or share user data with third parties.

The clarification came after a clause in its updated terms suggested files could be used to “improve performance of machine learning models”.

The policy update, due to take effect in August, quickly sparked criticism online, with users raising concerns that their personal files might be used to train AI systems or shared without consent.

In a statement, a WeTransfer spokesperson said: “We don’t use machine learning or any form of AI to process content shared via WeTransfer, nor do we sell content or data to any third parties”.

The firm said the original cause was intended to allow for AI-assisted content moderation in the future – such as flagging harmful or abusive material – but acknowledged that the wording had caused confusion.

Revised terms drop AI references

WeTransfer has since amended the terms, removing direct references to machine learning.

The revised clause now states that users grant the company a licence to use their content solely “for the purposes of operating, developing, and improving the service, all in accordance with our privacy and cookie policy”.

The changes follow a similar incident involving Dropbox in late 2023, when the cloud storage giant was forced to clarify that it did not use customer files for AI training.

The controversy highlights growing sensitivity around data use and AI, especially as tech firms explore new automated tools while customers demand greater transparency over how their information is handled.

The updated terms will apply to all existing WeTransfer users from 8 August.