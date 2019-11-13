Wetherspoon's boss Tim Martin launches attack on corporate governance

JD Wetherspoon chairman Tim Martin has slammed City regulators this morning, saying corporate governance of listed companies leads to their “eventual destruction”.



In a wide-ranging attack on the UK’s corporate governance system Martin said the current system has “directly led to the failure or chronic underperformance of many business”.

He targeted the role of non-executive directors – which he said causes “short-termism” – shareholder advisory firms and some of Wetherspoon’s largest institutional shareholders.



“In summary, my view is the UK corporate system is up the spout – and is itself a threat to listed companies – and therefore to the UK economy,” Martin said in a statement this morning.



“But, perhaps above all, no sensible business, looking to the long term and genuinely apprised of the reality of the corporate governance system, would float on the London stock market today – who wants to guarantee eventual destruction, after all?” he added.



The move comes after proxy advisor Pirc urged shareholders to vote against Wetherspoon’s financial report at its annual general meeting later this month over the pub chain’s failure to get investor approval for pro-Brexit spending.

Martin also reiterated his support for a no-deal Brexit, saying “I strongly believe that the UK economy will be better off on the basis of ‘no-deal’ rather than the deal proposed by the government.”

In the trading update the company also announced that like-for-like sales increased 5.3 per cent in the 13 weeks to 27 October.

