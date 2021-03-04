Wetherspoons to open reopen outdoor space at 394 pubs in April

Pub giant JD Wetherspoon will open outdoor spaces in 394 pubs in April, but the pubs will be operating with a reduced menu and shorter days.

Wetherspoon’s decision is in line with coronavirus restrictions easing on 12 April to allow hospitality to open up outdoor space for customer use.

From Sunday to Thursday the pubs will be open from 9am until 9pm, and on Friday and Saturday the pubs will stay open until 10pm.

Punters will be offered a reduced menu, including breakfast, burgers, pizza, deli deals, fish and chips and “British classics”, and will be able to order and pay through the Wetherspoons app, although staff will be able to take orders and payment at the table from those without the app.

Wetherspoon chief executive John Hutson said: “We are looking forward to welcoming our customers and staff back to our pubs.”

The pub chain’s 872 venues across the UK have remained shuttered under lockdown restrictions over the winter.