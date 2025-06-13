Westminster upheavals: Labour MPs could resign, Lib Dems courting Tory MPs

Work and Pensions Secretary Liz Kendall’s disability benefits cuts have resulted in protesting MPs on “resignation watch.” (Photo by Peter Nicholls/Getty Images)

Political intrigue is alive in Whitehall’s corridors, as Labour’s welfare reforms have landed a number of MPs on ‘resignation watch.’ On the benches opposite, Tories on the left of the party are being courted by Lib Dems.

Work and Pensions (DWP) secretary Liz Kendall has told the party she will be pushing through with controversial reforms to disability benefits.

More than 100 Labour MPs are reported to have concerns about the decision. According to Baroness Harriet Harman, there “might be” resignations, and confirmed there is a “watch list,” but frontbenchers are not on it.

The plan, which will be introduced to Parliament in July, is to restrict personal independence payments (PIP) and the health top-up to Universal Credit.

The government hopes this will save the Treasury £5bn, to be used on the government’s spending ambitions.

Last month, Parliament’s Work and Pensions Committee protested to Kendall. The committee called for these changes to be delayed until a full impact assessment can be carried out, with concerns that rather than encouraging people to return to work, the reforms could push many into poverty.

DWP responded that there was not enough time for a formal assessment to take place. In order for the changes to come into effect by 2026, they would need to receive final approval from Parliament in November.

“We need urgent action to help people who can work, into work,” Kendall said. She attributed her urgency to PIP caseloads and costs, which are projected to rise further.

Read more Why are the Tories polling behind the Lib Dems?

Lib Dems try to poach Tories

The Lib Dems have told PoliticsHome they are in informal talks with left-leaning Tories.

These Conservative MPs are reportedly disillusioned with the right-ward direction the party is taking, some of whom cite the Tories’ stance on net zero.

On Friday, Tory leader Kemi Badenoch told the Scottish Conservatives she would strike the windfall tax on oil and gas.

Discord within party ranks goes both ways – not only are MPs being tempted to leave, but Badenoch has also warned that Tories that disagree with her decision to leave the ECHR could be barred from standing as candidates with her party.

The Lib Dems are also coming for Tories’ voters. Some polls had the Tories ranking fourth last month.

A Lib Dem source told City AM that the party is “on track to overtake [the Conservatives] in the next General Election.”

Though most new Lib Dem votes come from Labour, Steve Akehurst, pollster and Persuasion UK director said.