Westfield extends Disney media collaboration until 2024

Westfield have agreed a three-year extension to its long-term collaboration with Disney UK – tying the media company to Westfield London and Westfield Stratford City until December 2024.

The new agreement will see 360 integration into Westfield’s media and experiential inventory, including event sponsorship, branded experiences, and co-branded digital and static media, as well as print and digital amplification.

It will also see the continuation of the Disney branded family assets within both Westfield centres: Mickey Mouse Roadster Racer Playworlds and Winnie the Pooh Family Rooms.

Recent collaborations include; a standout, large format special wall, adorned with a bespoke Encanto creative at the entrance to Westfield London that celebrated the launch of the movie in the lead up to Christmas.

At Westfield Stratford City, an impactful street art vinyl, designed by Oliver Switch, took over a retail unit to celebrate West Side Story.

Leveraging Westfield’s extensive consumer touch points, music from West Side Story and Encanto’s record-breaking soundtrack were played through the shopping centre music systems to create an immersive audio experience.

Visitors can look forward to further interactive experiences over the coming months to celebrate the impending releases of Disney and Pixar’s Turning Red and Lightyear.

Grace Charge, Head of Brand Experience for UK and Europe at Westfield commented: “We’re delighted to continue our successful collaboration with the world’s most popular entertainment brand, which will support our shared goal to deliver new, world-class content and experiences to consumers.”

“Our UK Westfield centres are leading entertainment destinations for the communities they serve and can offer brands unparalleled access to a huge range of audiences. We look forward to seeing how Disney bring to life some of their most iconic characters and films as they hit the movie screens in 2022.”