West End gets bank holiday boost as shoppers flock to central London

Shoppers flocked to London’s West End over the bank holiday weekend, keen to make the most of shops, restaurants and bars in the sunshine.

Footfall in the area was up 67 per cent over the bank holiday weekend when compared with last weekend’s figures, data from New West End Company found, which represents 600 retail, restaurant, hotel and property owners on Oxford Street, Regent Street, Bond Street and in Mayfair.

Traffic in the district was up 31 per cent during the long weekend when compared with the bank holiday at the beginning of May.

New West End Company chief executive Jace Tyrrell said: “The first bank holiday since the easing of restrictions for hospitality has proved to be a hit for the West End.

“As the weather improved, so too did numbers on the high street, as visitors flocked back to the district, with 67 per cent more coming back than last week.

“Our businesses have been patient, raring to get back into action, and the last few days have reinforced our belief that the public is as ready as we are to return.”

