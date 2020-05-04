Well over 50,000 firms apply for ‘bounce back loans’ on first day

UK banks have reported huge demand for “bounce back loans” on the first day of the new coronavirus lending scheme, with well over 50,000 of Britain’s smallest businesses applying.

The bounce back loan scheme is the latest coronavirus support package for UK firms. Launched today, it offers the UK’s smallest companies loans worth 25 per cent of turnover, up to £50,000, that are 100 per cent guaranteed by the government.

Read more: UK launches 100 per cent state-backed ‘bounce back’ loans

Chancellor Rishi Sunak announced the scheme following criticism of the flagship coronavirus business interruption loan scheme (CBILS). Companies said banks were reluctant to lend through the bigger scheme without a full state guarantee.

The 100 per cent state guarantee eases the burden on banks. Businesses should receive their cash within days of applying to one of the accredited lenders.

Banks reported high demand for the loans today and said they were already releasing money. The loans are interest-free for the first year with a rate of 2.5 per cent after that.

Lloyds said it had received 17,000 applications by lunchtime. “For those applying today, we expect the majority of payments to be made tomorrow,” a spokesperson said.

HSBC said it had received 12,830 applications by midday. Natwest, which includes RBS and Ulster Bank, had received 10,000 applications by 11am.

Listen to our daily City View podcast as we chart the economic fallout and business impact of the coronavirus pandemic.

Similarly, Santander said it had received 10,500 applications by lunchtime. It said that by 10am the bank had completed and paid out its first bounce back loan.

Barclays said it had approved 6,000 bounce back loans worth £200m by 2pm.

Bounce back loans contrast with CBILS

The wave of activity stands in contrast to the CBILS scheme, under which the government only guarantees 80 per cent of loans.

By last week, 25,000 loans worth £4.1bn had been made through CBILS after it had been open since 23 March.

But small firms in particular said they had found themselves shut out from lending due to onerous applications processes and strict criteria.

The bounce back loan scheme is designed to fix these problems, offering a simplified, online application process. Sunak has said lenders will not need to complete any “forward-looking viability checks”.

Read more: Lloyds boss: Coronavirus business loan scheme was ‘painful’ and ‘flawed’ when launched

Commenting on the launch of the scheme today, Federation of Small Businesses chair Mike Cherry said: “We know many small firms have struggled to secure small loans speedily.

“We are pleased that the chancellor has listened, and swiftly developed this new scheme for small businesses to access finance quickly, interest-free for the first year and at an affordable fixed interest rate for the remainder.”