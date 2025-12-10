Welcome to JMW Signature

From left to right, Craig Harrison, Ruben Sinha, Joe Cobb and Thomas Pearson

At JMW Signature, we understand, and serve, the unique needs and dynamics of high and ultra-high net worth (UHNW) families, Family Offices and family businesses both in the UK and internationally.

Our Key Services

Our expertise spans the following core areas:

• Transactional real estate: commercial and residential

• Real estate planning development and construction law

• Corporate Finance

• Family including prenuptial agreements, divorce and asset protection

• Trusts, Wills and estates

• Wealth structuring

• Private commercial litigation including shareholder disputes

• Trust creation and administration

• Employment law

• Private Equity

• Family Investment Companies: advisory and formation

Read more Ares Management Introduces Marq to Further Unify its Global Logistics Platform Within its Real Estate Business

• Private wealth disputes

• Media and reputation management

• Mergers and acquisitions

• Citizenship and immigration

• Residence and domicile issues

Signature Partners

Ruben Sinha, Partner | Head of JMW Signature

Ruben is a partner and family lawyer who specialises in advising clients involved in ultra-high net worth divorce and asset protection cases. He is frequently consulted on financial matters in complex international cases often involving corporate structures, trusts and substantial family wealth, both on and offshore.



Thomas Pearson, Partner | Head of Commercial Real Estate

Thomas specialises in working with privately owned property companies on their many and varied real estate needs, both commercial and residential, and is a trusted advisor to many high and UHNW individuals, both at home and abroad, who hold significant investments in property, and which require professional and informed management with respect to trust and IHT planning.

Joe Cobb, Partner | Head of Private Client

Joe is an acknowledged expert on the formation of Family Investment Companies for tax mitigation, and works extensively in the field of advising non-UK resident UHNW individuals on funding the purchase of UK properties and tax efficient structures, including advising on income tax, CGT and IHT implications of purchasing and owning assets personally or through various corporate structures.

Craig Harrison, Partner | Corporate

Craig has extensive experience in advising high-net-worth clients, family businesses, entrepreneurs, and business owners on wealth and business protection strategies, including the creation and implementation of corporate structures, family investment companies, shareholders’ agreements, and other corporate governance documents.

If you would like to find out more about JMW Signature click here High Net Worth Legal Services – JMW Signature