We shouldn’t be surprised when MPs crumble. We reward them so little

Underpaid, constantly scrutinised and often humiliated, we shouldn’t be surprised when our MPs fail us, writes British jewellery designer Kiki McDonough

Good MPs need paying for

The glittering gemstones I work with need firm hands to cut them. Yet our political landscape feels increasingly rough-hewn.

As a designer and businesswoman, I’ve always been inspired by true leadership: the kind that understands risk, rewards enterprise and brings confidence to a nation. Today, I see too little of that.

Back in the 1980s, Margaret Thatcher embodied the spirit of bold, pro‑business governance. I know because I was there, founding my firm in 1985 and thriving in the ‘can do’ attitude she engendered. Thatcher wasn’t interested in tinkering around the edges. She slashed red tape, championed free markets and gave Britain a tough, competitive edge. That era did more than empower businesses, it fostered self‑belief and innovation. I look back and marvel at the stability and momentum she delivered.

Contrast that with the muddled performance of our current crop of MPs and politicians. I’m not just talking about the Prime Minister – I see the same problem on all sides. Yes, our political leaders wage campaign wars, spin nightly news cycles and bicker over policy minutiae, but they seem entirely lacking in the steadfastness of conviction that built modern Britain. Instead we get cheap slogans, grandstanding tweets and sets of half‑baked promises, but no clear leadership to rally enterprise and really fire up the economy.

We’re paying lip service to growth while ignoring the fundamentals: competitiveness, clarity and courage. Too many decisions are delayed or offloaded to quangos. Too many people seem to accept slow decline for the UK and its reputation on the world stage.

The truth is that not many capable people are lining up to suffer the glare, the vitriol and the public humiliation of politics. Frankly, this is understandable. We reward them too little to subject themselves to relentless scrutiny and job insecurity. Our MPs are under‑paid and have too little real-world experience.

Read more The City needs a Thatcher-style revolution

So let’s be candid: if we want transformational leadership, we must pay for it. Even if it won’t be popular, we need to dramatically raise MPs’ and ministers’ salaries and offer more substantive support for their jobs. No one under 30 should be able to hold public office. Selection panels need to up their game and choose people who have some experience of the real world. Only by attracting the calibre of talent needed – and giving them the respect and reward they deserve – can we hope to find a new generation of leaders brave enough to lead us.

Britain deserves a government serious about growth. It’s time to accept that serious leaders deserve serious compensation.

Celebrating 40 years in the business

I am celebrating my 40th anniversary this year, and one of the things I’m most excited about is my new book Kiki McDonough: A Life of Colour, which celebrates everything I have built in the last four decades and features over 200 of my designs. It has taken a couple of years to put together, so it’s a thrill to see it now available in Waterstones, Hatchards and on Amazon. I was very proud to spot it in the window of my favourite bookshop, John Sandoe Books on Blacklands Terrace. Who would have thought I would achieve such a thing when I started out with a pencil and blank piece of paper back in 1985?

Backing the Brits at Wimbledon

I’m a huge sports fan, and miss football over the summer. Fortunately I’ve had the cricket and Wimbledon to keep me going, and have been rushing home to catch up with both in the evenings. Aren’t we lucky that just as Andy Murray has departed the scene, a player as compelling as Jack Draper should come along to fly the flag for the Brits? Though it’s a shame he got knocked out as early as he did this year, he clearly has a fantastic future ahead of him.

My stone of the summer

I love working with coloured stones, and have helped to popularise several over the years. My current favourite is the fire opal, which is my stone of the summer. It’s full of drama and colour, a deep red-orange that is absolutely beautiful. It’s the perfect thing to wear this season if you’re looking to make a statement.

What I’m watching

I am obsessed with Dept. Q on Netflix, which stars one of my favourite actors, Matthew Goode. He plays a brilliant but emotionally wounded detective recovering from a traumatic shooting that left his partner paralysed and another officer dead. Relegated to a shabby basement office dubbed “Department Q,” he’s tasked with reopening cold cases. He and his team take on the disappearance of a high-profile prosecutor who vanished without a trace several years prior. It’s a brilliant series which had me binge watching till 1am. Highly recommended.

Kiki McDonough is the founder and creative director of Kiki McDonough