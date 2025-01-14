‘We hope this is not goodbye’: Partridges to close iconic London store after 53 years

Partridges is to close its store in Chelsea.

Independent family-run food store Partridges is to close its iconic London location after 53 years.

The company is to shutter its fine food store in Duke of York Square, Chelsea, on 2 February.

Partridges confirmed that its location in Gloucester Road, Kensington, will continue to trade as usual and that a new store will open in the Autumn.

In a statement, owner John Shepherd: “We are very sad to be leaving Chelsea after an incredible 53 years serving local residents.

“Although our Chelsea chapter is coming to an end we are looking forward to building Partridges in smaller and more sustainable shop formats across London.

“We are very proud to have recently achieved carbon neutrality for both our Chelsea and Gloucester Road stores, we have received a new Royal Warrant from King Charles and we have supported several hundred small artisan businesses by creating and curating the fine food market on the Duke of York Square on nearly 1,000 Saturdays.

“We send all the traders our very best wishes for the future.

“Partridges has also been a force for good in the local community supporting many local charities and good causes and raising over £30,000 for the Children’s Surgery Foundation.

“At the heart of our success though lies our experienced and knowledgeable team of staff, who we thank enormously for all their years of service.

“We hope that this is not goodbye and that many of our current customers will venture over to Gloucester Road to visit us there.”​

Partridges was founded by Sir Richard Shepherd who studied at the London School of Economics alongside Sir Mick Jagger.

The chain’s first store was originally located on Sloane Street in Chelsea.

In 1981, Sir Richard’s younger brother, John, took over the business.

The company was first awarded a Royal Warrant in 1994 and received another one from King Charles earlier this year.