‘We don’t need Harry Potter reboot’: Fans condemn new Harry Potter TV series with JK Rowling

Fans and television critics have been criticising the new Harry Potter TV series, with many calling out JK Rowling’s involvement following her controversial stance on transgender people.

It was confirmed last night that a new TV series by Max – formerly HBO Max – will begin production, with Rowling, the original writer of the books, on board as an executive producer.

Casey Bloys, chairman and CEO of HBO and Max content, wouldn’t comment on JK Rowling’s transgender beliefs but said “our priority is what’s on screen.”

Your Hogwarts letter is here.



Max has ordered the first ever #HarryPotter scripted television series, a faithful adaptation of the iconic books. #StreamOnMax pic.twitter.com/3CgEHLYhch — HBO Max (@hbomax) April 12, 2023

One fan who has quickly gained over 1,500 retweets for his opinion said he believes they’re remaking Potter again because “they’re not creative enough to come up with new ideas”. They believe the new cast is involved because “Daniel Radcliffe, Rupert Grint and Emma Watson all spoke out against JK Rowling’s transphobia and she doesn’t want them associated as the leads.”

Another fan with over 1,300 retweets shared a picture of the original three leads, arguing “we don’t need harry potter reboot,” adding: “they’re the golden trio.”

Another with nearly 900 retweets wrote: “Once again I’m begging you all: don’t stream this. Don’t give any more time, attention, or money to anything Harry Potter related. jkr has been reported to be profiting off of this. it’s all a money grab for fear of losing relevance.”

A critic for the culture magazine Vulture wrote: “This faithful adaptation of Harry Potter, announced with absolutely bullshit craven disdain for Rowling’s political impact, is bad.”

US reporter Sean T. Collins wrote: “If you interview an actor or filmmaker or executive involved with the Harry Potter tv show and don’t lead with a question about JK Rowling leading a hate group you’re done, over, out of the art club.”

And podcaster Dave Gonzales wrote: “Ten years of a Harry Potter series with Rowling as EP is just ten years of press events dragging her anti-trans agenda back into the news cycle.”

On the announcement of the new series, Rowling said: “Max’s commitment to preserving the integrity of my books is important to me, and I’m looking forward to being part of this new adaptation which will allow for a degree of depth and detail only afforded by a long-form television series.”

