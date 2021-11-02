Waverton Group is further expanding its Wealth Planning proposition with the hire of Marco Malagoni who joins as Head of Wealth Planning, London, from Cazenove Capital.

Waverton has made two acquisitions in recent times to create real momentum behind its integrated Wealth Planning strategy. Earlier this year, Waverton acquired Cornerstone Asset Management and this business is now branded Waverton Wealth. Waverton Wealth has an established client base, predominantly in Scotland with offices in both Edinburgh and Glasgow.

Timothy James & Partners was acquired in December 2019 and remains an independent financial advice company within the Group, while making use of exclusive model portfolios provided by Waverton Investment Management.

Marco Malagoni has worked at Cazenove Capital for over 10 years and brings a significant depth of experience that will enable Waverton to offer a truly integrated high net worth wealth planning and investment proposition to clients. As Head of Wealth Planning in London, Marco will oversee the provision of a range of advice services to clients, including business planning, utilisation of tax structures, inter-generational planning and retirement planning.

Nick Tucker, CEO of Waverton says ‘We are committed to the integration of wealth planning with our well-known investment management expertise; our recent acquisitions and now the addition of Marco to help deliver this to our clients is a major step forward. Understanding and empathy are central to our client service and we are very excited to be able to broaden out the ways we can support them in reaching their goals.’

Marco adds ‘Working with clients to really understand how to help plan and structure their wealth is a privilege. It is very rewarding to show clients the difference that can be made with sound financial advice. Waverton has made a strategic commitment to provide their clients with this additional advice service and I am delighted to be joining the team as the firm continues to meet its growth targets.’