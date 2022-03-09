Water regulator Ofwat raises alarm over sewage treatment of Thames Water and four other firms

Water regulator Ofwat has said it has “serious concerns” over the sewage treatment works of five water suppliers.

Anglian Water, Northumbrian Water, Thames Water, Wessex Water and Yorkshire Water submitted reports in December which worried the regulator, it said.

“We have identified shortcomings in most water and wastewater companies and are continuing to investigate,” said Ofwat interim boss David Black.

“But we have already seen enough in five companies to cause serious concern and warrant us taking further action.”

More to follow.