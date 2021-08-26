Watches of Switzerland poaches Rank Group's finance boss

Mecca Bingo and Grosvenor Casino owner Rank Group this morning confirmed its chief financial officer is heading to Watches of Switzerland.

Bill Floydd tendered his resignation in order to take up the same role at the FTSE-listed luxury retailer.

Rank CEO John O’Reilly said Floydd “helped secure the group’s liquidity and future through the pandemic and will leave Rank in excellent financial shape”.

Yesterday Floydd and the Mecca Bingo owner were dealt a win when HMRC chose not to appeal a court judgement that could hand back the gambling firm a £80m tax rebate from the UK Government.

Floydd said: “While the last 18 months have been an extraordinary period for everyone, I am confident that Rank will go from strength to strength now that it is back open for business and John and the team continue to deliver on the group’s transformation programme.”