Watch the trailer for Sky dramatisation of Boris Johnson’s first days in office battling Covid, Brexit and controversy

Kenneth Branagh as Boris Johnson in Sky Original This England

As Boris Johnson enters his final few weeks in Number 10, the trailer for a new Sky drama detailing his first months in office has been released.

BAFTA and Academy Award-winner Kenneth Branagh portrays the flamboyant prime minister in the tumultuous early stages of his term, as he battles the first Coronavirus wave, Brexit and personal controversy.

All six episodes of ‘This England’ will launch on Sky Atlantic and Now on 21 September, taking viewers into the halls of power as the PM tries to get a grip on an unfolding catastrophe.

Co-written and directed by Michael Winterbottom, the series also portrays his close allies at the time, with Dominic Cummins, played by Simon Paisley Day.

The coronavirus response inside Number 10 is interspersed with segments from experts such as Sir Patrick Vallance, played by Alec Nicholls, as the Chief Scientific Adviser to the government, as well as frontline NHS workers.

Watch the trailer here: