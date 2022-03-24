Watch the dramatic moment a Russian ship goes up in flames after a Ukrainian strike

Screenshot from Twitter of the moment a Russian ship goes up in flames

Dramatic footage has been shared on social media reportedly showing the moment a Russian landing ship burst into flames.

Ukraine’s navy shared a short clip on Twitter showing the vessel after being hit by the Kyiv’s forces in the port city of Berdyansk.

The ship, called the Orsk, was according to the Telegraph an Alligator-class landing ship, with a Ukraine army account tweeting “occupiers are burning well!” Ukraine has claimed to have destroyed five boats or ships so far.

Berdyansk, a port town on the south east coast of the country, was captured in late February and is 50 miles from the devastated city of Mariupol.

Vladimir Putin has come under increasing pressure from international sanctions against Russia as his war enters its second month. This week he has been hit with bad news that so far at least 15 leading officers having been killed, and at two leading advertisers quit their roles in Moscow.

Watch the clip here: