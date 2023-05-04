WATCH: RNLI’s Tower lifeboats called out from new London station for the first time

Lifeboat crew called out just hours after the new station goes on service.

London’s business lifeboat rescue crew sprung into action from its new Tower Bridge home for the first time this week.

The Tower team of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI) launched from its newly-created multimillion pound station , after the dilapidated old one was towed away in January.

Its previous station, which had parts of its pontoon dating back more than 100 years, was removed from its Victoria Embankment home a few months ago after it became unfit for purpose.

After the move, the crew operated from HMS President, which is the Royal Naval Reserve’s training facility in the capital.

The RNLI say its Tower lifeboat crew launched more than any other in 2022, and had its busiest year to day.

In 2022, it launched almost 750 times, saving 21 people’s lives.

With the crew now working fully from the new station under Tower Bridge, it will have additional features including private space for treating casualties.

This comes after a £3.5m donation from the Royal Naval Volunteer Reserve Officer’s Association after its sale of the Naval Club in Mayfair, which contributed to the new station.

Tower Lifeboat station manager Kevin Maynard said: “We are looking forward to our new much needed facilities which will mean we can continue the service we are known for, for many years to come.

“The crew are so excited to see their new station arrive and excited to continue our life saving work from this new modern base.

“We’d also like to thank HMS President who are supporting us in the meantime and as this has allowed us to continue being on service.”

Watch the moment the lifeboat crew launched for the first time from their new hub: