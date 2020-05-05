Watch: London's 1945 VE Celebrations

Londoners may not be packing the streets for the 75th anniversary of VE Day this Friday, but the capital’s screen archivists have pulled together compelling footage of the first to give a flavour of the original celebrations.

London’s Screen Archives, a network of more than 70 heritage and history organisations across the capital, have found reams of archival footage of the 1945 celebration and have made it available to the public ahead of the anniversary.

Videos include original footage of celebrations in Trafalgar Square and across London.

Adrian Wootton OBE, Chief Executive of Film London (who oversee the London Screen Archives) and the British Film Commission, said: “VE Day is a significant marker that shapes our history, with the service and sacrifice made by so many reflected in the current spirit and solidarity of our society as we navigate present-day challenges. I’m delighted that through this special collection, we are able to help bring that historic moment to life and share once again in our capital’s celebrations.”