Warwick Business School

Warwick Business School (WBS) is one of the UK’s top providers of finance and business research and education. Their world-class reputation is reflected in their league table rankings, attracting strong links with the business community.

WBS’s students come to study with them from all over the world, and are shaped by the values of the institution: Curiosity, Openness, Restlessness and Excellence. Their unique core values provide a challenging and innovative learning culture that prepares their participants for success in their future careers.

WBS’s London base at The Shard, in one of London’s most iconic buildings, is located at the heart of the financial capital of the world. They have created the perfect learning environment to implement their portfolio of MBA and executive programmes and provide a central networking base with close ties to the international business community.