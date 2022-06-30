Warner Bros says it ‘regrets’ shutting down questions about JK Rowling at media event

(Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Warner Bros has backed JK Rowling’s contribution to the Harry Potter films, sitting in contrast to its previous decision to restrict Sky News asking questions about the author to movie stars.

As reported by Sky News, reporters were blocked from asking Tom Felton, who played Draco Malfoy in the eight movies, about the famous writer at a Warner Studios Tour last week.

The PR person involved in the interview told Sky News that Rowling is “not relevant” or “connected to Warner” and can be seen to dismiss the question about the Brit in video footage shared by the publication.

In a statement, a spokesperson for Warner Bros. told City A.M. that it was wrong to make the decision to censor questions, and was proud to work with the world-famous writer.

“Warner Bros. has enjoyed a creative, productive, and fulfilling partnership with J.K. Rowling for the past 20 years. She is one of the world’s most accomplished storytellers, and we are proud to be the studio to bring her vision, characters, and stories to life now – and for decades to come.

“On Monday, a statement was issued by a third-party media agency that appeared contrary to this view. The statement was wholly wrong, and Warner Bros. Studio Tour London regrets it happened as part of a media event that day”, they said.

JK Rowling has not featured in any of the public cast reunions to celebrate the upcoming 25 year anniversary of the book.

Much of the criticism of Rowling has focused on her views on trans rights, following a 2020 tweet about “people who menstruate”.