Warhammer retailer Games Workshop reveals dip in profits but CEO says ‘we are on the front foot’

Games Workshop is best known for manufacturing the popular Warhammer model franchise.

Games Workshop has revealed a dip in profits for the past six months as higher costs offset sales growth.

The Warhammer retailer reported that pre-tax profits fell by 3.7% to £88.2 million for the six months to November 28.

It came as the business highlighted £2 million in extra shipping and freight costs over the period due to Brexit, as well as a jump in warehouse costs.

Kevin Rountree, chief executive officer of Games Workshop, said: “We are on the front foot and confident in our ability to continue to deliver our strategy.

“Our commitment to focus on real cash returns and return on capital continues to deliver honest and consistent returns to our owners.

“We will continue to try our best. In the period reported, we have delivered just that. Kevin Rountree

“We have proven once again that the Warhammer hobby creates exciting experiences and allows people around the world to come together and have some fun.

“We continue to focus on making the best miniatures in the world and to document and deliver an exciting operational plan.”