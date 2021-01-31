European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is reportedly under pressure to resign her post, after a disastrous and shortlived decision to block vaccines traveling to the UK.

The call to block vaccines entering the UK, after a dispute with drugmaker AstraZeneca over supplies of its vaccines, would have breached the Belfast Good Friday peace agreement by creating an internal border on the island of Ireland.

The EU quickly retreated from its position after a global backlash, with Cabinet Office minister Michael Gove saying Brussels had recognised its “mistake”.

The Sunday Telegraph reports that the decision was taken by von der Leyen without consulting other top EU officials and that Brussels diplomats were now calling for her resignation.

One diplomat told the Telegraph: “She needs to go. Now.

“She told f***ing no one. After four years of tedious skullduggery over the backstop. Surely the commission could have thought of the optics?”

The U-turn came as EU politicians face pressure to increase the speed of their Covid vaccine rollouts, after a very slow start.

This was exacerbated by AstraZeneca’s announcement that it would not be able to deliver as many vaccines to the EU as planned, due to manufacturing difficulties.

Top EU politicians and officials then called for AstraZeneca to divert vaccines intended to the UK toward the EU instead, which would have been a breach of contact with Britain’s government.

The EU’s struggle to rollout vaccines as quick as the UK has been because it signed deals with major drugmakers to buy potential vaccines months later than Boris Johnson.