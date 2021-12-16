Volkswagen to produce fewer cars in 2022 following semiconductor supply issues

Volkswagen has reportedly lowered its production forecasts for 2022.

Volkswagen has reportedly said it might have to reduce its production forecasts for 2022 as a result of ongoing semiconductor issues.

After reducing its 2021 forecasts from 9.3 to 9 million vehicles produced, the German car marker could see deliveries fall to 8 million next year, business magazine Manager Magazin reported this morning, citing sources familiar with the matter.

Despite reports of semiconductor issues plaguing the industry until 2023, Volkswagen’s subsidiary Audi told Reuters today it expects volatility to stay until the second half of next year.

“We expect to be occupied with this crisis for months on end in the coming year,” an Audi spokesperson told the news agency. “The scarcity could extend for even longer.”

The group’s forecast come a few weeks after the group’s board member Thomas Schmall warned that battery technology and raw materials for Volkswagen’s battery cell plant will cost up to €30bn.

“We are talking about 25 to 30 billion (euros) … including the vertical chain of raw materials, not only the factories,” the 57-year old said, adding VW would not have to take the lead on funding and was not aiming for a 50/50 investment split,” Reuters reported Schmall as saying.